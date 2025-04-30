Share
Runners are seen from a window in Tower Bridge during Sunday's TCS London Marathon 2025 April 27, 2025 in London, England.
Nike 'Sincerely' Apologizes Over Marathon Billboard That Sparked Holocaust Backlash

 By Joe Saunders  April 29, 2025 at 6:12pm
This is one Nike ad that just didn’t do it.

Someone in the sports apparel giant’s marketing department decided for some reason that turning a Holocaust phrase into a joke, using deathly-black lettering on a blood-red background, was a spectacular idea for Sunday’s London Marathon.

And now the company is scrambling to apologize.

As part of a series of billboards along the marathon route, the company aimed to emphasize the toughness of the 26-mile trek. But one in particular stood out for all the wrong reasons.

It declared, in all-uppercase emphasis:

“NEVER AGAIN.

UNTIL NEXT YEAR.”

Do you think this billboard was unacceptable?

“Never again” is a phrase that can be used in many contexts, of course. But in the post-World War II years, and in a number of languages, it has a special resonance — a vow that “never again” would the Jewish people allow themselves to be victimized by the kind of international genocide that was the Holocaust.

Nike’s billboard, right down to the crimson coloring, appeared to many to make a sport of that resonance, cheapening the suffering and death of countless millions by comparing it to the rubbery legs and muscle cramps of marathon running.

And their responses were a PR nightmare for a company that spends billions each year on advertising:

However, there was a sizable contingent of commenters who argued that Nike was getting a bad rap.

To this camp, “never again” can apply to just about any arduous experience — and a marathon run is certainly an arduous experience:

Nike is known for bold, or baffling, marketing decisions. (This is the company that’s stood by NFL has-been Colin Kaepernick for years now, long after his shelf life had expired.)

But in the world after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, after anti-Semitism has been allowed to run riot on some U.S. college campuses, the “Never Again” billboard has apparently embarrassed even Nike executives.

In a statement the company gave to Fox News Tuesday, it offered an apology:

“We did not mean any harm and sincerely apologize for any we caused,” the statement said.

“The London billboards were part of a broader campaign built on runners’ insights and designed to motivate runners to push past what they think is possible.

“Nike condemns any form of antisemitism. The language should not have been used, and the billboards have come down.”

