Share
Commentary

Nikki Haley Finally Wins Her First Primary, But it Only Earns Her More Mocking

 By George C. Upper III  March 4, 2024 at 6:54am
Share

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley chalked up her first Republican primary win Sunday.

Or did she?

The answer to that is actually a matter of some debate, as winning is sometimes in the eye of the beholder.

According to NBC News, Haley won Sunday’s Washington, D.C., primary handily, with nearly 70 percent of the vote compared to only 33 percent for her former boss, Donald Trump, under whose presidency she served as ambassador to the United Nations.

As NBC noted, her campaign was optimistic that her performance with D.C. voters would “spark some momentum ahead of next week’s Super Tuesday contests.”

Trending:
SCOTUS Announces Date For Big Rulings, Could Democrat Efforts to Remove Trump Be Put to an End?

The outlet also noted, however, that Trump received only 14 percent of the vote in that primary in 2016 — and we all remember how that nominating process turned out.

This year, only about 2,000 Republicans even bothered to vote in the primary — the low end of what Washington GOP chair Patrick Mara suggested last week poll workers would see.

Mara suggested that Washington Republicans as a whole wouldn’t turn out in force because they watch the news and would logically conclude that Trump has the contest all but locked up already.

“The average Washington Republican is politically astute and more media-savvy,” he said. “They have seen coverage telling people the race is over.”

Should Nikki Haley drop out?

Add that to the fact that D.C. offers only 19 delegates in a race to see who can get to 1,215 first — or about 1.5 percent of the total needed — and there’s not a lot of incentive for any candidate to put a lot of resources into winning the primary.

Nonetheless, Haley tried to take a victory lap late Sunday night — which went about as one might expect.

“Republicans closest to Washington’s dysfunction know that Donald Trump has brought nothing but chaos and division for the past 8 years,” she wrote in an X post. “It’s time to start winning again and move our nation forward!”

Related:
Haley Gets First Endorsement from GOP Senator - And It's Exactly Who You'd Think It'd Be

Reaction on social media was swift.

Meanwhile, Trump’s national press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, issued a post of her own, arguing that Haley’s win in D.C. was actually a reaffirmation of the very reasons Trump was running for president in the first place.

“Tonight’s results in Washington D.C. reaffirm the object of President Trump’s campaign — he will drain the swamp and put America first,” she wrote. “While Nikki has been soundly rejected throughout the rest of America, she was just crowned Queen of the Swamp by the lobbyists and DC insiders that want to protect the failed status quo. The swamp has claimed their queen.

“President Trump will fight for every American who is being let down by these very DC insiders and devastated by Joe Biden’s failures,” she added.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

“We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. 

 

Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. 

 

And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. 

 

The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone.

 

We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites.

 

But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. 

 

The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? 

 

With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. 

 

We can do this 

only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now.

 

Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Nikki Haley Finally Wins Her First Primary, But it Only Earns Her More Mocking
Watch: Jill Biden Brutally Heckled While Campaigning for Joe in Arizona
Huge News Out of Minnesota: Exploratory Drill Has Discovered What Is Likely the Biggest Find in North America to Date
Alaskan Fisherman Make Frightening Discovery Off US Coast, Hand It Over to FBI Once Ashore
Climate Protester Rushes Senator, Vulgar Tirade Ends as He Finds Himself on the Ground
See more...

Conversation