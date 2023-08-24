Dan Bongino thinks he could host a better debate than Fox News.

And he’s probably right.

“I think we should do a debate exclusively on Rumble. I’ll moderate,” the conservative commentator wrote in a Thursday post on X, formerly Twitter.

“No bulls*** stuff. Pharma jab, Ukraine, China, police state bulls***, FBI targeting, and all the other stuff the media elites don’t want to talk about. Let’s do it.”

WARNING: The following tweet contains language the reader may find offensive.

I think we should do a debate exclusively on Rumble. I’ll moderate. No bullshit stuff. Pharma jab, Ukraine, China, police state bullshit, FBI targeting, and all the other stuff the media elites don’t want to talk about. Let’s do it. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) August 24, 2023



If you watched Wednesday night’s Republican primary debate on Fox, you most likely came away from it feeling underwhelmed and disappointed.

Instead of a constructive exchange of substantial policy platforms, the event devolved into a slugfest between several of the candidates vying for the top spot in the second tier.

The top candidate was, very conspicuously, not present, although he was discussed at length.

WARNING: The following video contains language the viewer may find offensive.



The questions were bizarre.

There was the UFO question that made former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie groan.

UFOs? It’s the job of the President of the United States to be straight up. I’ll do that whether we’re talking about crime, education, foreign policy, and yes, even our little green friends. pic.twitter.com/dLmZIwKSgR — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) August 24, 2023



And a climate change question that prompted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to say, “We’re not schoolchildren.”

WATCH: Ron DeSantis tells debate moderator “we’re not school children, let’s have the debate” when candidates are asked to raise hands in response to question about climate change pic.twitter.com/rk9WlQvm7d — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) August 24, 2023

Not a single question about leftist indoctrination in schools or the mutilation of children in the name of gender ideology.

And way too much time was spent, in my opinion, on complaining about former President Donald Trump instead of calling out the current administration.

#Chris Christie gets booed for slamming Trump & Putin in fox’s primary debate. pic.twitter.com/Wy1wnrXEsj — atlascope (@1_atlascope) August 24, 2023

Let’s talk about the real issues — the weaponized deep state apparatus, gender ideology, and even what they are going to do about Hunter Biden. The kind of stuff they won’t talk about on cable news.

YouTuber Viva Frei agreed with Bongino and suggested a total overhauling of the traditional debate format, which he called “entertaining, but not enlightening.”

He called for “longer format one-on-ones with fewer candidates” and “5 minute answers to talk and explain themselves.”

“We’ll see which ones run out of prepared talking points and sound clips after 30 seconds,” Frei wrote.

I like this idea. But I think what would be even better: longer format one-on-ones with fewer candidates. 3 or 4 max. Several minutes to answer / discuss question. Last night’s format was a gong-show. 8 candidates… 60 second answers… everyone shouting over/at each other.… https://t.co/cGUa3o5FTV — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) August 24, 2023



It seems unlikely that the presidential candidates would agree to such a debate.

That would require coming up with more than “90-second canned sound bites and platitudes,” in the words of Susie Wiles, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, according to Politico.

And that doesn’t seem like something anyone on that stage would be interested in.

