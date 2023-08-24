Share
News

Chris Christie Attempts to Spin Vicious Booing He Received at Debate, But CNN Host Seems Unconvinced

 By Johnathan Jones  August 24, 2023 at 9:09am
Share

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie put a positive spin on his debate performance on Thursday morning during an interview with CNN.

Christie, who had the third most talk-time of the eight candidates who participated in the first Republican primary debate of the political season on Fox News on Wednesday, gave himself a pat on the back for using some of the debate to attack former President Donald Trump.

But the former governor opened the debate by being heavily booed and was jeered at for much of the event.

While speaking with CNN’s Poppy Harlow, Christie was asked about what he believed was his “best” moment from the debate.

Christie said he was “proud” of the fact he “went after” Trump early on.

Trending:
School Bus with 52 Kids on Board Overturns in Deadly Crash

“If you’re unwilling to confront him when he’s not there, how the heck are you gonna be willing to confront him when he is?” Christie said.

He added, “I’m proud of the fact that I was the only one last night who was willing to do it repeatedly and directly.”

Do you think Chris Christie should drop out of the primary?

Harlow responded, “Why do you think that was your best moment to get Republican primary voters to vote for you when you had really loud boos every time you did that?”

Christie said that the mood in the room was not indicative of that of all voters.

“Well, not every Republican primary voter in America was in the arena,” he said.

Christie said his message was tailored for millions of potential voters at home.

Later in the interview, Harlow asked Christie to describe his “worst” debate moment.

Related:
Speaking Time Totals for First GOP Debate Are In - They Don't Line Up with the Polling Averages

Christie complained about Fox News debate moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, who he said lost control of the room.

“I’m disappointed that the moderators didn’t play a stronger hand in controlling what was going on,” he said.

After Christie refused to let Harlow cut in, she said, “I asked for your weakness, but I don’t think you’re going to answer that. You did get the second most talk time.”

Christie, who was repeatedly jeered, spoke the third-most of any candidate on stage Wednesday at 11 minutes and 37 seconds, CNN reported after the debate.

Former Vice President Mike Pence spoke the most with 12 minutes and 26 seconds.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Chris Christie Attempts to Spin Vicious Booing He Received at Debate, But CNN Host Seems Unconvinced
Judge Jeanine Goes Nuclear on Biden, Holds Nothing Back When Liberal Co-Host Steps In to Defend Him
Speaking Time Totals for First GOP Debate Are In - They Don't Line Up with the Polling Averages
Christie Forced to Stop Speaking While Being Drowned Out by Boos, Moderator Needs to Police Crowd
Pence's 'Rookie' Attack Draws Overwhelming Boos During Heated Clash with Vivek Ramaswamy
See more...

Conversation