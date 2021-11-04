Share
News
President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event for then-Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe at the Lubber Run Community Center in Arlington, Virginia, on July 22.
President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event for then-Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe at the Lubber Run Community Center in Arlington, Virginia, on July 22. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

No One Is Sure Who Won the Latino Vote in Virginia, But It's Not Looking Good for Democrats

 By Sebastian Hughes  November 4, 2021 at 11:35am
Share

Two exits polls from the Virginia gubernatorial election show vastly different distributions of the Latino vote between the candidates.

An Associated Press VoteCast exit poll showed that Republican Glenn Youngkin, who won the race on Tuesday, secured 55 percent of the Latino vote.

However, an Edison Research exit poll showed that McAuliffe received 66 percent of the demographic’s votes.

“Today, polling in general has a real problem: We’re getting low response rates across the board, and that’s not limited to Hispanic voters, but it’s even harder when you poll smaller groups,” Eduardo Gamarra, a Latino vote pollster, told Politico.

“The fact is, we probably don’t know who won the Hispanic vote or by how much on Tuesday,” he added.

Trending:
Socialist Democratic Nominee Endorsed by AOC Getting Trounced by Write-In Candidate in Mayor's Race in New York

“But I can tell you from my research that what we have been seeing is a real message for the Democrats, who are not getting behind issues that really speak to Latinos. It’s a reason we’re seeing the shift.”

The Latino community makes up less than 10 percent of the Virginia’s registered voters, but the high level of scrutiny over the group’s vote stems from former President Donald Trump’s gains in the demographic in the 2020 presidential election.

Though President Joe Biden won a majority of the Latino vote, his share shrunk from Democrats’ numbers in 2016.

A number of Hispanic-heavy precincts in New Jersey, where the Democratic incumbent managed a slim victory against his opponent, shifted to the right compared to the 2017 gubernatorial election. However, not all precinct-level data in the state is readily available, Politico reported.

Will more Latino voters turn out for Republicans in 2022?

The Edison Research poll also showed white women swung more towards Republicans than in 2020, with 57 percent voting for Youngkin.

White women without a college degree also shifted right from the presidential election, swinging 13 points.

“There’s no doubt now that someone not named Trump can recreate the Trump coalition — and make gains among suburban voters,” Patrick Ruffini, a Republican data analyst, told the AP.

“It means a lot of states are in play.”

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Related:
Maine Voters Fight Back Against Expensive Clean Energy Proposal Endorsed by the Biden Administration

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Sebastian Hughes
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.




loading
No One Is Sure Who Won the Latino Vote in Virginia, But It's Not Looking Good for Democrats
Maine Voters Fight Back Against Expensive Clean Energy Proposal Endorsed by the Biden Administration
Pundit's Article Accuses White Republican Women of 'Killing America,' Look How These Twitter Users Responded
Virginia's New Lt. Gov.-Elect Winsome Sears Wasted Almost No Time Trolling VP Kamala Harris
Senate Republicans Counter Biden and the Democrats' Expensive Climate Proposals with a Comprehensive Strategy
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.