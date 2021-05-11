News
News
NASA Administrator Sen. Bill Nelson testifies during a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee nomination hearing on April 21 in Washington, D.C.
NASA Administrator Sen. Bill Nelson testifies during a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee nomination hearing on April 21 in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Normally Quiet NASA Comes Roaring to Life After Catastrophic Failure of Chinese Rocket, Scorches the Communist Nation

Jack DavisMay 10, 2021 at 6:16pm
Combined Shape

After NASA rebuked China over the uncontrolled re-entry of a 23-ton piece of space junk, China turned and slammed the U.S.

On Sunday, China’s Long March 5B rocket booster, which had been orbiting Earth for more than a week, returned to Earth. Much of the rocket burned up in the atmosphere, with the rest landing in the Indian Ocean west of the Maldives

The splashdown ended days of speculation and worry that the rocket, which was in uncontrolled re-entry could hit a populated area.

NASA Administrator Sen. Bill Nelson rebuked China in a statement posted on NASA’s website.

Trending:
CNN's Don Lemon Fails to Get Guest to Take 'Bait,' Instead Gets Contradicted on Slavery

“Spacefaring nations must minimize the risks to people and property on Earth of re-entries of space objects and maximize transparency regarding those operations,” he said. “It is clear that China is failing to meet responsible standards regarding their space debris.

“It is critical that China and all spacefaring nations and commercial entities act responsibly and transparently in space to ensure the safety, stability, security, and long-term sustainability of outer space activities,” he said.

China’s state-run Global Times fired back on the government’s behalf.

Will China do as it pleases, no matter what anyone says?

“Their hype and smears were in vain,” the newspaper, editorialized. It accused NASA and American scientists of “acting against their conscience” and being “anti-intellectual.”

“These people are jealous of China’s rapid progress in space technology,” the paper said, according to CNN. “Some of [them] even try to use the noises they made to obstruct and interfere with China’s future intensive launches for the construction of its space station.”

Those launches could pose the same safety issues as this one, according to one expert.

At least two of the 10 missions China has planned to put all pieces of its space station in orbit will use Long March 5B rockets.

“We can expect a similar situation for the next two launches or how many they will do with Long March 5B,” said Thomas Reiter, an astronaut and the interagency coordinator for the European Space Agency, according to Business Insider.

Related:
China Exploring Possibility of Improving Air Capabilities on Small Island Uncomfortably Close to Hawaii

This would “be not very good,” Reiter said.

“Every time they will launch another module to the station, we would have to look up and try to find out where this object might enter,” Reiter said.

Reiter said China has not shared any plans for future launches with the international community.

“I just don’t know why they were driven to put this huge 33-meter, five-meter-diameter core stage into orbit. It’s very unusual,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →






We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Normally Quiet NASA Comes Roaring to Life After Catastrophic Failure of Chinese Rocket, Scorches the Communist Nation
Top Sports Analyst: We Are Seeing the Decline of LeBron James
Teacher Accidentally Leaves Camera on, Kids Get Much More Than a Spanish Lesson as Shirtless Man Comes Into Frame
Woman Risks Losing Custody of Child Over Small Red, White and Blue Painted Rock Near Driveway
Gas Prices Could Soar After Pipeline Cyberattack Forces Closure
See more...

Conversation