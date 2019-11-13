Normally Reserved Brit Hume Blasts UVA for Nixing Veterans Day 21-Gun Salute Over Fear of Triggering Panic

A recent decision at the University of Virginia is just one more example of the “snowflake” culture taking over the universities.

In a decision that insulted everyday citizens and soldiers alike, the college announced its decision to cancel its annual Veterans Day 21-gun salute so as not to trigger any students with loud noises or any reminders of “gun violence.”

Even the typically stoic and reserved Brit Hume, a senior political analyst for Fox News, expressed his disgust with the “pantywaists” at his alma mater.

“As an alumnus, I am embarrassed. What pantywaists,” Hume tweeted.

As an alumnus, I am embarrassed. What pantywaists. https://t.co/9vMYRUzlUS — Brit Hume (@brithume) November 11, 2019

TRENDING: Sr. Admin Official Set Trump Up for Impeachment, Literally Created Fake Quid Pro Quo on Ukraine Aid

A report from the Washington Examiner that Hume linked to in his tweet reported that the reason given from school officials for its decision was to avoid causing “trauma” to students who might be frightened or overwhelmed by the sound of gunshots on campus.

The decision to end the tradition was reportedly made by the University Provost’s Office in conjunction with the school Reserve Officers’ Training Corps unit.

“One is that it would be disruptive to classes and two, unfortunately with gun violence in the U.S., there was some concern that we would cause a panic if someone heard gunshots on grounds,” UVA President Jim Ryan told WVIR.

Do you think this school's decision is an embarrassment? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (10 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The school still intended to hold its Veterans’ Day ceremony on Monday — absent the 21-gun salute — which would begin at 4 p.m. Monday and continue for 24-hours until Tuesday.

Hume was not the only UVA alumnus who expressed his outrage over the decision. Veteran Jay Levine — who went through the school’s ROTC program — told WVIR.

“I am very disillusioned, very upset, and very surprised that they would make such a decision.”

He explained that the 21-gun salute was intended to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of the country, and he intended to let the school know exactly how he felt about its decision.

“Freedom isn’t free,” he said. “There’s a cost and that cost is born by the veterans and the families of those veterans.”

RELATED: Brit Hume Suggests Biden's Gaffes Are Actually Associated with Dementia

Whether the reason behind the cancelation of the honorary display was truly about a desire to not frighten anyone or cause some sort of anxiety for some students is really beside the point.

This is just the latest example of American culture — and the traditions it has long held — being neutered and watered-down in a never-ending quest to avoid offending the sensibilities of certain people.

Yet in doing so, these actions are offensive and dishonoring to those who fought for those traditions.

Sadly, if this trend is allowed to continue, our way of life and normal activities will increasingly be banned or set aside, and America will no longer be the land of the free and the home of the brave.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.