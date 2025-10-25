'I Am Not Done': Harris Teases 2028 White House Run

In a new interview, former Vice President Kamala Harris teased running for president in 2028.

In the BBC interview released Sunday, Harris said her grandnieces would see a female president “in their lifetime, for sure.”

Asked if that would be her, she replied, “possibly.”

“I am not done,” she said. “I have lived my entire career as a life of service and it’s in my bones.”

After being asked about polls that put her toward the bottom of possible Democratic nominees, she said the polls did not matter.

“If I listened to polls I would have not run for my first office, or my second office – and I certainly wouldn’t be sitting here,” she said.

Harris also lashed out at those who have worked with President Donald Trump, who trounced Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

“There are many… that have capitulated since day one, who are bending the knee at the foot of a tyrant, I believe for many reasons, including they want to be next to power, because they want to perhaps have a merger approved or avoid an investigation,” she said.

The White House noted that those comments sounded like sour grapes.

“When Kamala Harris lost the election in a landslide, she should’ve taken the hint – the American people don’t care about her absurd lies,” White House representative Abigail Jackson said.

“Or maybe she did take the hint and that’s why she’s continuing to air her grievances to foreign publications,” she said.

In an interview earlier this month, Harris praised herself, as noted by Newsweek.

“Some people have actually said I was the most qualified candidate ever to run for president,” she said.

Harris said she was “just speaking fact.”

In that interview, when asked about a 2028 run, she replied, “Maybe. Maybe not.”

Harri’s book about her campaign in which she appears blameless — unlike just about everyone else — is reopening wounds Democrats wanted to heal.

“In an era where Democrats need all hands on deck in the fight to protect the country and the constitution from the lawlessness of the Trump administration, she had a real opportunity to be a critical voice in the resistance,” Michael Hardaway, a Democratic strategist who served as a senior adviser to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, said, according to Politico.

“This book seems to be unhelpful and divisive in a way that makes it hard for her to be the face of the party as we look to the future,” he said.

Let’s be honest: Kamala Harris is not now — nor has she ever been — a good candidate. Her re-entry into the political world this week has reminded me of this fact. She’s not good on her feet. She’s inauthentic. She speaks in word salads. She has never demonstrated an… pic.twitter.com/p31I9m2rLv — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) September 24, 2025

A former staffer for Harris and former President Joe Biden said the more Harris makes the rounds of talk shows to offer her version of reality, the more Americans “start seeing her as a sore loser.”

