'We're Not Gonna Take It:' Fed-Up Crowd Marches Through Target Chanting 'Take Your Mask Off'

A flash mob of young people caused quite a stir Tuesday when they stripped in the middle of a Target, ignoring taboos and flouting government regulations in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Well, it was only their noses and mouths that were bare, but the stunt was daring in Broward County where face masks are mandated in businesses to stop the spread of coronavirus, WESH-TV reported.

Protester and event organizer Chris Nelson posted a video of the flash mob to YouTube Tuesday, and the video had over 130,000 views by Friday afternoon.

“In celebration of Burn Your Mask Day we decided to spread some freedom dust over the shoppers and employees of Target!” the video was captioned.

The video showed the group removing their face masks as a speaker began blaring Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It.” The group moved throughout the store, chanting and urging other shoppers to “take it off.”

“We’re tired of shopping with masks on and now we’re taking the masks off because we’re done with it,” a male protestor shouted as the music began.

“Breathe. Breathe. You’re Americans. Breathe,” one female protestor said.

“Take off that mask, that’s the only way it’s going to work is if we all unite. It’s all about choice,” another young woman said. “Take it off, you don’t need it.”

“Can’t you breathe better without it on?” asked a young male in the group.

They sang along with the chorus and especially emphasized the lyrics “We’re right/ We’re free/ We’ll fight/ You’ll see” during the demonstration.

Some patrons joined in while others took videos or looked on as the flash mob made their way through the aisles.

Although they weren’t confronted by store employees, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported that some in the group were mailed citations and the Target location was fined.

Dee Snider of Twisted Sister apparently wasn’t happy about it either and called their flash mob “moronic.”

Nelson had reportedly staged other anti-lockdown protests and was taken into custody in July for trespassing at a news conference.

Reactions on Twitter were mixed, with some supporting the group and others panning their method or message.

In Texas, you cannot buy groceries without a mask, so I have to have my groceries delivered.I have dysautonomia, and I can’t breathe with a mask, and may pass out. I would so be in line with this group! Masks literally make me sick. Besides, it’s all political. I’ve had enough! — 🇺🇸🙏🏻 Seejay Hallerman 🇺🇸🙏🏻 (@SeejayHallerman) September 16, 2020

I’d be giving out some epic high fives and hugs, mask less — RyMac (@theonlyrymac) September 16, 2020

I agree. Take the masks off. I have been doing it, feels good. People have been brainwashed into believing they help. — Rain text Trump to 88022 (@IdaLevings) September 17, 2020

I’m against masks & I’m happy they did it, but on the other hand there is a fine line to doing something like this. Stores are private businesses, and if they have a “put your mask on” sign, it means that’s how they want to conduct their business, and it is their right to do so. — iluvmybacon (@Iluvmybacons) September 16, 2020

Not for me. I’m against masks but this is not the way. Also, if a business requests it we should honor it. — Stan Smith (@USAEnthusiast) September 16, 2020

I know it’s your right NOT to wear a mask…but wear it anyway and save a granny. It’s a shame it’s political.

There was a time Trump could have made it cool.

Just one Independent’s view. — Patricia (@AuntieSnapple) September 16, 2020

As lockdowns and rules meant to stop the spread of COVID-19 have dragged on for more than six months, the accompanying mask mandates have continued to be a hot-button issue.

Individuals not wearing masks in public have been harassed and assaulted and blamed for wanting to kill others even as the World Health Organization still does not recommend wearing cloth masks in public as a way to stop the virus.

And, because the left thinks coronavirus is a winning issue against President Donald Trump, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has publicly stated his desire to implement a nationwide mask mandate if elected.

He and running mate California Rep. Kamala Harris even cut an ad featuring them wearing masks during appearances and awkwardly conversing several feet apart from one another in a room by themselves.

No doubt the mask mandates became a partisan issue because of the way the establishment media treated anti-lockdown protestors as reckless racists while encouraging violent Black Lives Matter activists who flooded city streets by the thousands.

In the beginning of the pandemic, it was easy to get on board with flattening the curve as everyone was in it together.

Then, as leftist politicians decided that rioting wouldn’t spread COVID-19 but eating in a restaurant would, it became clear that politics — not science — was dictating the rules.

It’s easy to see why this group would be fed up and ready for civil disobedience, even if it is a little misguided (the flash mob group looked mostly young and healthy, but not everyone in that store is).

Their state’s Gov. Ron DeSantis was admonished for reopening Florida in May, but he stood up to the verbal barrage the media rained down on him for that decision.

The GOP governor has since vowed to never shut the state down again, although mask mandates are clearly still in place and people are becoming worn out by it all.

Although many folks are still proceeding with caution while out and about, there is a sense that this has gone on long enough and people are eager to get back to normal life.

It remains to be seen whether unmasking will become the norm and, if it does, whether the virus will spread as predicted.

Nevertheless, Americans are clearly still willing to stand up to what they feel are tyrannical government edicts.

It’s encouraging to know that the innate distrust of government is still alive and well in Florida.

