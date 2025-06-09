Share
News

'I'm Not Participating': Kash Patel Learned About Trump-Musk Feud Escalation on Joe Rogan's Podcast

 By Michael Austin  June 9, 2025 at 3:58am
Share

FBI Director Kash Patel found out during an interview with podcast host Joe Rogan that President Donald Trump and Elon Musk feud had escalated.

As Patel and Rogan were about three-quarters of the way through their two-hour conversation, Rogan began discussing the fact that Trump and the former DOGE were “in a bit of a spat.”

Rogan was then presented with Musk’s now-deleted post claiming that the Jeffrey Epstein files have not been released because Trump’s name is in them.

Rogan was not impressed with the accusation.

“Have a nice day?” Rogan said, taking the Lord’s name in vain while reacting to the last part of Musk’s post. “Someone should take his phone away.”

Patel immediately made clear, “I’m not participating in any of that conversation.”

Will Musk and Trump ever reconcile?

Rogan took the Lord’s name in vain for a second time before repeating, “That’s a crazy thing to say.”

“How does he know?” Rogan pressed Patel. “Does he know that Donald Trump is in the Epstein files? Does he have access to the Epstein files?”

“I don’t know how he would, but I’m just staying out the Trump-Elon thing,” Patel said. “That’s way outside my lane.”

The top law enforcement official reiterated, “I know my lane, and that ain’t it.”

Rogan was not pleased that the two recent allies were trading barbs in public.

“I mean, I understand he owns Twitter,” Rogan said of Musk. “I think it’s bad for your mental health. I think posting things public all day and arguing with people all day is bad for you.”

Related:
Kash Patel Reveals Stunning Update: 'My House Just Got Swatted Yesterday'

Warning: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers. 


The feud between Trump and Musk started last week when the latter started criticizing the former’s “Big Beautiful Bill” over its budget implications.

Beyond deleting the purported Epstein bombshell, Musk shared a cryptic teaser on Saturday, telling the public that the “[m]ost entertaining outcome is most likely.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; helping guide the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; helping guide the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




'I'm Not Participating': Kash Patel Learned About Trump-Musk Feud Escalation on Joe Rogan's Podcast
Trump Does Newsom's Job for Him, Sends Troops to LA to Face Off with Anti-ICE Rioters
Simone Biles' 'Body Positivity' Video Comes Back to Bite Her After Insulting Riley Gaines
Look How Many Corporations Backed Out of 'Pride' Month This Year: Is the Movement Over?
'Pride' Group Reveals Just How Many Hundreds of Millions Trump Has Cost Them
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation