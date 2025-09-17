'We Do Not Teach Victimhood': Georgia Mentor Teaches Boys About Manhood

King Randall is fighting crime with oil filters, electric drills and business suits in his hometown of Albany, Georgia.

Randall created “The X for Boys” — a manhood mentoring program that teaches young men valuable life skills.

Through field trips, after-school programs, and even a boarding school, Randall gives boys encouragement, instruction, and direction.

“While the world argues about race & plays victim politics, our boys are under the hood learning what every man should know — how to take care of a car & take care of a family,” he wrote in a recent post on social media platform X.

"Skills > excuses. Winners > victims. This is how we save America."

“This is how we save America,” he concluded.

Albany, Georgia, “has one of the highest crime rates in America compared to all communities of all sizes,” according to the X for Boys website, “with offenders being most likely black males as young as eleven years old.”

Those young black males are Randall’s target audience.

The program’s website says it emphasizes the values of honor, discipline, commitment, courage, accountability, and consistency.

“Through these values, we offer a unique program of self-discovery for the male youth of Albany, Georgia,” the site explains.

Randall has shared many videos on social media showing his program in action.

Some show him teaching skills such as basic auto maintenance, like checking or changing the oil.

Recently, he shared about some new welding equipment the program acquired.

We finished our fundraiser 🙏🏾 and because of our supporters, our boys are able to learn skills like this, for FREE! WELDERS. 🔥⚒️ While the world raises victims & excuse-makers, we’re raising builders. This is how you take a generation back — skill by skill, man by man. 👊🏾🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/EdXl75cCPC — King Randall, I. (@NewEmergingKing) September 13, 2025

The program doesn’t accept government funding or grants, he told his followers in one post, “Only the love & support of people like you.”

Recently, he proudly shared a recent video featuring “My students in their first suits!”

My students in their first suits! Every time we post it, people say: “They’ll still be bullet bags. Police will still kill them. Racism won’t stop.” We’re not dressing to make “racists” like us. We’re teaching young men pride, discipline & excellence. No victims here. 👊🏾🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/SgUM00P6m8 — King Randall, I. (@NewEmergingKing) September 4, 2025

Randall said he draws a lot of criticism over the program in general and the suits in particular.

“Every time we post it, people say: ‘They’ll still be bullet bags. Police will still kill them. Racism won’t stop.'”

But Randall explained, “We’re not dressing to make ‘racists’ like us. We’re teaching young men pride, discipline & excellence.”

It’s a really full curriculum, but there’s one thing he doesn’t teach the boys.

“We do not teach victimhood,” he said in one interview. “There’s nobody holding us down.”







“Our program gets attacked because I don’t teach my boys to hate white people or live in fear of the police,” Randall said in a Sept. 8 X post.

“Instead, I teach them auto repair, how to grow food, wear suits, use tools, and carry themselves like men. Skills [are greater than] excuses. Discipline [is greater than] victimhood.”

