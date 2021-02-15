Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell on Monday called for “a white nationalism task force” at the Department of Justice.

“They’re going to need, I believe, at the Department of Justice, a white nationalism task force to make sure that they’re understanding at the earliest of ages how people are being radicalized if there are in fact training camps,” Swalwell said on “MSNBC Live with Katy Tur.”

“And in our evidence, we found that the Oath Keepers, a group, in particular, that they do have, like, training camps and initiation process, very like international terrorist groups have do,” Swalwell said.

“So we’re going to make sure have to use all of the tools and the resources we can to find these groups, to defeat these groups and then bring them to justice in the courts.”

More lawmakers are advocating for a 9/11-like commission over the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion after the Senate acquitted former President Donald Trump on Saturday of a charge of “incitement of insurrection.”

A mob of Trump supporters breached the Capitol building during a protest that turned into a riot against the Electoral College’s certification of the presidential election results.

“There is no moving on, you know, Jan. 6 is a day that we’ll sadly that all remember. I do think that we have to take a approach that we took like after Sept. 11 and root out white nationalism, terrorism from our country,” Swalwell said.

“I do believe we need a Sept. 11 commission taken outside of Congress. I don’t want this in Congress, frankly,” he added.

The House voted 232-197 to impeach the former president a second time, charging him with a single article.

“I think it should be an independent commission appointed outside of Congress from scholars, experts, statespersons who can tell us, you know, what happened and how we can defeat it,” Swalwell said.

“And then inside Congress, that’s where we can ask Adam Schiff’s Protect Our Democracy Act, which would really clean up a lot of vulnerabilities that Donald Trump exposed.”

