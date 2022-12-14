Parler Share
'Twitter Files' Exec Who Helped Ban Trump Forced into Hiding - Where Did He Go?

 By Jack Davis  December 14, 2022 at 9:43am
Former Twitter head of trust and safety Yoel Roth has left his home, according to a new report.

CNN reported Monday that, based on information from a source it did not name, Roth had gone into some level of hiding after threats emerged due to what CNN called “Elon Musk’s campaign of criticism against him.”

In taking up Roth’s cause, The Washington Post wrote, “The online mob also sent threats to people Roth had replied to on Twitter, forcing some of Roth’s family and friends to delete their Twitter accounts, according to a person familiar with Roth’s situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to concerns about Roth’s safety.”

Others said Roth is reaping what he sowed.

The CNN report said Roth was already dealing with escalated levels of threats due to material revealed in the “Twitter Files.” The “Twitter Files” is a project undertaken by Musk to highlight internal decision-making at Twitter as it related to muzzling opinions and banning Trump.

Over the past week, Roth has also emerged as the prime mover in banning former President Donald Trump from Twitter in 2021, with internal documents released through the “Twitter Files,” indicating Roth was ready, willing, and able to bend the rules to the breaking point to accomplish his goal of banning Trump.

On Saturday, Roth’s 2016 dissertation at the University of Pennsylvania, titled, “Gay Data,” emerged from the shadows, with Musk questioning the implications of one section, according to Fox News.

In a Twitter post, Musk highlighted a section in which Roth wrote that apps such as Grindr should consider “crafting safety strategies that can accommodate a wide variety of use cases,” including for younger populations.

“Looks like Yoel is arguing in favor of children being able to access adult Internet services in his PhD thesis,” Musk tweeted, having told a Twitter user who shared a comment about Roth, “This explains a lot.”

Musk initially supported Roth after he bought Twitter, but the luster soon faded and Roth resigned in November.

On Monday, Twitter dissolved its Trust and Safety Council, according to The Washington Post.

Conversation