Nunes Warns Democrats Will Be ‘Frightened’ by Declassified Trump-Russia Documents

By Savannah Pointer
at 6:53am
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said during a speech last week that President Donald Trump is close to declassifying documents pertaining to the Trump-Russia investigation.

Nunes, a California Republican, also warned that Democrats and journalists are likely to be “frightened” by the information contained in the warrants that were sought under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

Nunes made the comments Thursday at an event hosted by the Center for Security Policy, where he informed his listeners that the FISA court warrants the president might soon declassify would probably be bad news for Democrats.

Should this declassification occur, it would come months after a July document release by the Justice Department that proved the multiple FISA court warrants for surveillance of Trump campaign member Carter Page leaned heavily on information compiled by former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele.

That dossier was later found to be compromised, which cast doubt to be cast on the process that allowed it to be considered as evidence. Republicans accused the FBI of manipulating the use of FISA after it was found the dossier had been financed by Democrats and the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that Nunes’ speech was cause for hope among conservatives, as he informed his audience that Democrats likely have a lot to be nervous about.

Nunes noted that Democrats have largely gone silent on the issue of the FISA documents since parts of them were released to the public.

“And you know why? Because I think they’re going to be frightened by what you see,” he said.

“We knew that the dossier, the dirt, and the fake news stories made up the bulk of the FISA,” Nunes said.

“We thought that would be enough to finally get the mainstream news media to actually engage in this process and see that something had gone wrong,” he noted.

“But what did they do? They buried it. They buried it, and switched the story to say ‘Oh no, no, no, it was actually somebody else’ — there were all sorts of deflections.”

Nunes’ prediction caused a stir on social media.

Nunes said the declassification of these documents could shed light on Obama-era FBI and Justice Department improprieties, which could help significantly improve Republican’s chances in the midterm elections.

“It’s not just going to be economic growth and running on the economy,” he said. “It’s also going to be about what the other side did to play dirty, to dirty up a (presidential) campaign — but not do it through campaign tactics, but do it by corrupting the FBI and the DOJ.”

Nunes’ assessment of the current political climate is that it’s leaning in a direction that’s good for Republicans.

“The reason that they have this fight … the reason that they’re actually willing to corrupt the FBI and the DOJ — they’re doing it because we’re winning, folks,” Nunes said.

“We’re winning and I think we have a good chance to win this fall if we keep the faith, stay on message, and help out our colleagues.”

Recently Posted

