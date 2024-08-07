Share
NY Dad Searches for His Daughters After They Don't Text Back, Then Makes Heartbreaking Discovery

 By Joe Saunders  August 7, 2024 at 7:24am
A father in upstate New York grew increasingly worried when his daughters weren’t returning texts last week.

When he tracked their phone locations to a site only three miles from home, his worst fears were confirmed.

It was at an intersection that was blocked off by Cayuga County deputies working the scene of a fatal crash.

“An officer asked what I was doing, what I was looking for,” Brian Trumble told Syracuse.com, the website of the Syracuse Post-Standard. “I told him I was looking for my daughters.”

He’d found them. Hailey Trumble, 19, and her sister, 17-year-old Shelby Trumble, were killed in a collision about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Syracuse.com.

After reaching the top of a hill, their vehicle crossed into a lane of oncoming traffic, colliding with a Jeep driven by a 59-year-old woman, according to Syracuse.com.

That driver was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with serious injuries. She was in stable condition Monday.

The reason the Trumbles crossed into oncoming traffic was under investigation, Syracuse.com reported Monday.

The young women had been returning from a day at Seabreeze Amusement Park, outside Rochester, according to Syracuse.com.

Brian and Tina Trumble described their daughters as enjoying spending time together in outdoor activities, as well as watching shows such as “Gilmore Girls” and “Heartland.”

“One thing that I have taken away from all this that it gives me some kind of peace — it makes me happy that they were together,” Brian Trumble told Syracuse.com.

Their remains will be together in death as well. The family planned to cremate them together and “plans to spread their ashes in places that were special to the sisters’ and their family.”

In addition to their parents, the Trumble sisters’ survivors include an older brother, Riley; two stepsisters, Ciana and Addison; three grandparents; and one great-grandmother.

A celebration of their lives is scheduled for Sunday in Hannibal.

A GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral and other expenses had raised more than $42,000 as of early Wednesday.

