NY Orders Teachers to Begin Keeping Big Secret from Parents

In a move that has sparked outrage from many parents, the New York State Education Department on Monday instructed school teachers in the state to hide students’ “gender transitions” from their parents.

The department recently released guidance that they claim was aimed at creating an inclusive environment for transgender children in schools. However, the guidance has drawn criticism for suggesting that teachers allow children to “change genders” without parental consent.

According to a report from the Daily Caller, the new guidelines state that schools should exercise caution when sharing a student’s transgender identity with parents, unless the student has explicitly given them permission to do so.

This isn’t the first case of school districts hiding gender transitions from parents. There have been many reports of this type of deception being practiced in schools all over the country.

In this case, the New York State Education Department is placing emphasis on the student’s discretion and safety. The state reasons that some children may choose not to disclose their “gender identity” to their parents due to safety concerns or lack of acceptance.

Additionally, the guidelines address language usage by suggesting the adoption of gender-neutral pronouns, such as “they/them/theirs” and “ze/hir/zir.”

It is important to note that parental consent is also not required for students to change their names and genders within the school system.

Staff members are encouraged to refer to students by their desired names and pronouns and are not encouraged to share this with parents.

The guidelines also call for schools to implement activities that transcend traditional gender divisions, discouraging practices that separate students based on gender.

The use of gender-associated colors, symbols or language, such as “boys and girls” or “ladies and gentlemen,” is discouraged in favor of more inclusive terms like “friends, learners [and] pals.”

The guidelines further suggest providing gender-neutral bathroom options and allowing students to utilize facilities based on their “gender identity” rather than their biological sex.

While the New York State Education Department claims that their intention with these guidelines was to promote acceptance and support for transgender students, they have generated significant controversy.

Concerns have been raised by parents across the country who believe that schools should not keep them uninformed about their child’s “gender transitions.”

Parents are also alarmed that so much time and so many resources in public schools seem to be going to topics of gender and sexuality as opposed to reading, writing and arithmetic.

Congress has attempted to address this issue of parental consent in the past, but each bill designed to require parental notification of their child’s transition has been defeated through the efforts of Democratic members of either the House or Senate.

As the debate surrounding these issues persists, it remains to be seen how schools and communities will navigate this issue.

Governors and state legislators may play a big role in how this controversy is resolved in some states. The myriad court cases could also be determinative.

