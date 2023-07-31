LGBT Mob Violently Assaults Christian Students Peacefully Protesting Woke Indoctrination of Children: Report

The American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property Student Action, a group of Christian student volunteers, recently found themselves at the center of a disturbing incident while peacefully demonstrating against the radical LGBT indoctrination of children.

According to a report from Life Site News, on July 24, the group gathered in front of the Art Institute of Chicago, seeking to “protect the innocence of children.”

However, their event took a dark turn when they were allegedly attacked by LGBT activists, who vandalized their signs and resorted to violence.

According to a news release issued by TFP Student Action on Thursday, the attackers subjected the volunteers to a distressing ordeal.

“[The LGBT activists] poured coffee on them, defaced pro-family banners and signs, destroyed private property, and sprayed them in the face with toxic paint,” the release said.

One LGBT activist shouted, “I hope you … die, you Christian fascist … You will die a lonely death.”

During the demonstration, the TFP Student Action volunteers held signs bearing messages such as “Honk! Against LGBT grooming of children” and “Honk! Stop promoting LGBT lifestyle to kids,” Life Site News reported.

One enraged leftist activist lunged towards a large banner and spray-painted it while the Catholic protesters recited the Hail Mary in response.

The banner featured the words, “Preserve our children’s innocence. Stop the sexualization of children,” and an image of Jesus with a young child.

When the TFP volunteers intervened and stood between the activist and the banner, the situation escalated. The attacker continued to spray paint not just on property but on the volunteers themselves, menacingly stating, “I will keep attacking you until you leave.”

Another individual joined the attack, engaging in a heated exchange before shoving one of the TFP volunteers, causing coffee to spill over the sign.

The tense atmosphere was further intensified by individuals shouting slogans like “LGBT rights are human rights,” and one man even expressed a disturbing wish for the volunteers’ demise. The altercation continued until law enforcement finally arrived on the scene.

Despite the hostility they faced, not everyone was against the message TFP Student Action was trying to spread.

Some drivers honked their horns in support of the group’s message.

Additionally, one woman stopped to show gratitude for their work, revealing her own concerns about the administration of irreversible puberty blockers and hormones to children.

The attacks that occurred did not deter the determined student volunteers. Following the incident, a taxi driver approached the group and expressed support for their cause. He emphasized the importance of preserving the traditional understanding of gender, stating, “God created man to be a man and woman to be a woman.” For him, the sexualization of children was an alarming development that needed to be addressed.

Rex Teodosio, who was leading the TFP volunteers on a tour of the Midwest, expressed the motivation behind their peaceful campaign, “Our cause is noble, and we won’t stop fighting for the innocence of our children.” Teodosio, also pointed out that numerous public schools and libraries have become breeding grounds for inappropriate and immoral content that impacts minors negatively. This, in turn, led to their mission to safeguard children’s innocence and protect them from grooming and corruption.

Despite facing adversity and physical harm, Teodosio affirmed the group’s unwavering dedication to their cause, the news release said: “There’s nothing more precious than the innocence of our children.”

