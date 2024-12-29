Share
Commentary

NYC Desk-Jockey Cop Used Questionable Overtime to Get Paid Same Amount as Joe Biden Last Year

 By Ben Zeisloft  December 29, 2024 at 5:30am
The highest-paid employee of the New York City Police Department is facing an internal affairs probe after making over $400,000 last year then trying to file for retirement.

Lt. Quathisha Epps, who worked as an administrator, is under investigation over allegations that she fudged her overtime hours and endorsed her own time slips, per an exclusive report from the New York Post.

The staffer supposedly worked 1,627 hours of overtime beyond her usual shifts, putting her average at 74 hours per week. However, unnamed sources told the Post there were “complaints over her coming into work late, leaving early, or not showing up at all.”

Epps raked in $204,000 in overtime on top of her nearly $165,000 base salary, placing her salary near $400,000 and making her the highest-paid employee across the entire NYPD.

The police force has 36,000 officers and 19,000 civilian staffers, per official statistics.

And she made more than all of them.

She therefore made more than NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey, in whose office she worked. Her boss made a comparatively dismal $292,000.

Epps was suspended after she filed for retirement at 51 years old, a move that will affect her pension and lose her about $12,000 per year since she is leaving just short of 20 years into her time on the force.

But she will still pull in $16,000 per month.

Epps had her overtime capped before her sudden retirement and was told she would return to patrols, which would be a much less comfortable arrangement than her lucrative desk job.

“There is no way she was going to go out on patrol,” one source told the Post.

Her colleagues are indeed annoyed by the scandal.

“What administrative work requires you to stay there 115 to 120 hours every f***ing month to apply that type of money?” a cop stationed in the Bronx complained to the Post.

Epps made more than the average police officer on the streets of the Big Apple, who actually deal firsthand with the crime and mayhem gripping the city.

She also made around as much as President Joe Biden, who earns $400,000 per year — notwithstanding any underhanded deals or special side projects from Hunter, of course.

But behold the soul-crushing nature of bureaucracy.

While the average beat cop is chasing down illegal immigrants, homeless vagrants, and violent thugs, in the freezing cold at this time of year, the middle-management paper-pushers are sitting in cushy offices, making several times their salary, and retiring early.

In a just world, those cops would be living like kings, and Epps would be out in the cold.

Ben Zeisloft
