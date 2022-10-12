NYC Mayor Declares 'State of Emergency' as Schools Can't Handle Massive Influx of Migrant Students, Report

New York City schools are struggling to handle the influx of migrant students enrolling in the city, according to a report by the New York Post.

Beginning in August, Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began sending buses of migrants to New York City. In total, the city has received at least 17,000 migrants.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared a “state of emergency” last week announcing that at least 5,500 migrant kids have been enrolled in New York public schools. Several schools are unable to handle the additional students as they lack the resources, as well as additional Spanish speaking teachers, forcing uncertified educators to handle the students and grade work below expectations, according to a report by the New York Post.

“We’ve all got migrant students in our classrooms,” a PS 33 Chelsea Prep teacher told the New York Post. “The teachers don’t speak Spanish. There’s no resources helping us out right now — it’s a very challenging situation.”

Regardless of certification, teachers with any background in Spanish are being transferred from their current teaching position, so they may teach the migrant students, the New York Post reported.

“Maybe they were teaching another subject before, but because they have second-language skills, maybe they’re teaching core subjects,” a PTA member told the outlet.

Classroom sizes have increased as migrant students enter the classroom. PS 111 and MS 933 have a combined additional 120 students now enrolled, the New York Post reported. PS 51 received 65 students, MS 297 an additional 15, PS 111 added 38 students and PS 51 increased with 15 extra students.

Because schools are overwhelmed with the increase in students, parents say classroom instruction is not up to standards and students are receiving below-level grade work to accommodate the learning level of the migrants.

“She’s in the third grade. Her teacher is giving her lower-level work due to the immigrants,” a parent told the outlet. “They’re making the curriculum easier. The work is too easy for my daughter. There’s first-grade, second-grade and third-grade levels in her class. It’s ridiculous.”

Parents frustrated with the school’s handling of the migrants are pulling their students out, the New York Post reported. One parent is planning to put her daughter in a private school as a result of the lower standards in her daughter’s education.

In September, NYC fired hundreds of teachers because of their failure to be vaccinated and in total has fired almost 2,000 teachers. The firings come as the state faces a teacher shortage.

The New York City Department of Education did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

