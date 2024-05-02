In the rush to clamp down on the anti-Semitism running rampant on college campuses, the U.S. House might have overcorrected dramatically.

The “Antisemitism Awareness Act” — approved by the House in a 320-91 vote on Wednesday — raised concerns over its possible application to the Bible and criticism of the Israeli government.

The bill would adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s lengthy, multipart definition of “antisemitism” “for the enforcement of Federal antidiscrimination laws concerning education programs or activities, and for other purposes.”

One part of that definition is “Using the symbols and images associated with classic antisemitism (e.g., claims of Jews killing Jesus or blood libel) to characterize Israel or Israelis.”

Others include:

“• Denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, e.g., by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor.”

“• Applying double standards by requiring of it a behavior not expected or demanded of any other democratic nation.”

“• Drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis.”

Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz explained why he was voting against the bill.

“Antisemitism is wrong, but this legislation is written without regard for the Constitution, common sense, or even the common understanding of the meaning of words,” Gaetz said in an X post on Wednesday. “The Gospel itself would meet the definition of antisemitism under the terms of this bill!”

He cited the phrase “claims of Jews killing Jesus” and said, “The Bible is clear. There is no myth or controversy on this. Therefore, I will not support this bill.”

This evening, I will vote AGAINST the ridiculous hate speech bill called the “Antisemitism Awareness Act.” Antisemitism is wrong, but this legislation is written without regard for the Constitution, common sense, or even the common understanding of the meaning of words. The… pic.twitter.com/HYg2LJDLAI — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) May 1, 2024

Podcaster and Daily Wire host Matt Walsh called it “one of the most insane pieces of legislation I have ever seen.”

“The vast majority of Republicans just voted for a bill to criminalize criticisms of the Israeli government,” Walsh said Wednesday on X. “If the bill passes you will be guilty of hate speech if you ‘apply double standards’ to the government of Israel or accuse it of genocide.”

The vast majority of Republicans just voted for a bill to criminalize criticisms of the Israeli government. If the bill passes you will be guilty of hate speech if you “apply double standards” to the government of Israel or accuse it of genocide. This is honestly one of the most… https://t.co/5SPRT0I0jk pic.twitter.com/2k6n9A3hiY — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 1, 2024

Rep. Chip Roy denounced the legislation on the House floor.

According to the Texas Republican, the bill was “jammed through to take advantage of this political moment, while all these horrific things are going around the country,” because “Republican leadership wanted to score political points.”

He said the bill raises “First Amendment concerns.”

Further, Roy said, when you allow the government to get inside your head — as the concept of a “hate crime” does, punishing the feelings behind the crime as well as the crime itself — “you are empowering that which should never be empowered — the ability of the government to police thought, to police speech, to police your views.”

“The actions are the problem. Police the actions,” the congressman said.

“The ability of the government to police thought, to police speech…” “You are empowering that which should never be empowered!” 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/SmDEj9B0gI — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) May 1, 2024

The phrase referring to “claims of Jews killing Jesus” could include several verses of the Bible.

For instance, in Acts 4:10, Peter told the priests and Sadducees, “Let it be known to all of you and to all the people of Israel that by the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, whom you crucified, whom God raised from the dead …”

In Acts 3:15, he told his fellow Jews, “You killed the Author of life, whom God raised from the dead. To this we are witnesses.”

Finally, in 1 Thessalonians 2:14-15, Paul told the church there that “you suffered the same things from your own countrymen as they did from the Jews, who killed both the Lord Jesus and the prophets.”

Now, it would be a grievous mistake to suggest that Peter or Paul meant that only the Jews were responsible for Christ’s crucifixion, seeing as all of us are sinners in need of the redemption brought to us by his death and resurrection.

However, taken out of context and read with an uncharitable eye, one could decide these verses fall under the IHRA definition of “antisemitism.”

Even The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro, a staunch supporter of Israel and Orthodox Jew, denounced the legislation.

He said the answer to the pro-Hamas protests on campus “is NOT to pass a bad bill adding yet more free speech violations to the giant free speech violation that is Title VI.”

Our campuses are Left-wing activism training centers. Remove their taxpayer funding. WV miners should not subsidize gender studies major Hamas fans. The solution is NOT to pass a bad bill adding yet more free speech violations to the giant free speech violation that is Title VI. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 2, 2024

The “Antisemitism Awareness Act” does spell out some restrictions, declaring that nothing in the bill “shall be construed … to diminish or infringe upon the rights protected under any other provision of law” or “to diminish or infringe upon any right protected under the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States.”

The First Amendment guarantees us freedom of religion and speech.

However, its application to this bill could be determined by an activist judge with no qualms about using “antisemitism” as a tool against Christianity or criticism of Israel.

Walsh, Shapiro, Roy and Gaetz were right to a public stance against this bill.

If the Senate passes the legislation and President Joe Biden signs it, the new law could be incredibly dangerous for freedom of speech and religion in America.

