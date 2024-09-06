NYC Mayor Eric Adams's Top Aides Get Raided by FBI as Mess Gets Deeper

The FBI raided multiple top-ranking New York City officials in the orbit of embattled Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Politico reported that the Manhattan home of First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, who shares her home with partner Schools Chancellor David Banks, was searched, as was the Queens home of Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks.

Federal authorities also raided the home of NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban, according to the New York Post.

“The Department is aware of an investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York involving members of service. The Department is fully cooperating in the investigation,” an NYPD representative said in a statement.

The Post reported that Terence Banks, a lobbyist who was formerly with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, was also targeted. Timothy Pearson, an aide to Adams, had his phones subpoenaed, The Post reported, citing sources it did not name.

Chief Counsel Lisa Zornberg said nothing has yet connected activity to Adams, Politico reported.

FBI Raids Homes of New York City Mayor Eric Adams‘ Top Two Aides https://t.co/yOiBo9OXha via @BreitbartNews — Lean Right News (@LeanRightGnus) September 5, 2024

“Investigators have not indicated to us the mayor or his staff are targets of any investigation,” she said in a statement.

“As a former member of law enforcement, the mayor has repeatedly made clear that all members of the team need to follow the law,” she said.

Federal officials were not talking about the raids, but Politico said sources it did not name said the raids do not appear linked to an existing federal investigation alleging Turkey sought to influence Adams.

An investigation is also underway in relation to the fund-raising efforts used in the mayor’s 2021 election campaign.

Wednesday’s raids took place at about 5 a.m., according to the New York Post.

Big Rotten Apple: Top NYC cops and Mayor’s aides swept up in FBI raids https://t.co/rwAol2vIAe via @MailOnline FBI seizes NYPD Commissioner and police chief’s phones in corruption probe – after also targeting Eric Adams’ top aides — B Gallagher (@Gally66kg) September 5, 2024

With Adams facing re-election next year, the raids brought a political response, according to The New York Times.

Jasmine Gripper and Ana María Archila, co-directors of the New York Working Families Party, said the multiple investigations surrounding Adams are undoubtedly a distraction to him.

“Raids, corruption allegations and chaos have become hallmarks of the Adams administration,” they said, according to DNYUZ.

“New Yorkers need a mayor that can focus on governing and making people’s lives better, not a mayor that’s fighting a laundry list of corruption allegations,” they said.

