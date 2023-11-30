NYPD Hunting for 3 Suspects Accused of Attacking Multiple Jewish People in 40-Minute Span

New York City police are investigating rapid-fire assaults against three Jewish people that took place in Brooklyn on Saturday.

The first assault took place about 3:25 p.m. as a 40-year-old man was walking home from his synagogue, according to WPIX-TV.

Three people approached him, punched him multiple times and then took off on a scooter, according to Fox News.

Thirty minutes later, the trio assaulted a 15-year-old boy, punching and kicking him before running away.

A few minutes after the second attack and roughly 40 minutes from the time of the first assault, a 27-year-old man was walking along when he was kicked by the three suspects.

All three victims suffered injuries but refused medical attention.

The Hate Crimes Unit of the New York Police Department is investigating the incidents.

On Thursday, the NYPD released photos of three suspects — who appeared to be young men or teens — and asked the public for help finding them. It offered a reward of up to $3,500.

🚨WANTED🚨for a Hate Crime Assault in the vicinity East 15 st & Ave L #Brooklyn @NYPD70pct on 11/25/23@ 3:25P.M. The individuals punched & kicked the victims while walking home from the Synagogue.💰Reward up to $3500 Know who they are?📲Call 1-800-577-TIPS Calls are CONFIDENTIAL pic.twitter.com/PpX6bhHUdu — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) November 30, 2023

Anti-Semitic attacks have spiked in New York City since Israel responded with force to the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks in which more than 1,200 people were slaughtered.

Last month, in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, one person yelled, “I will kill you, Jew,” at a 9-year-old boy, police said, according to the New York Post.

Chaya Sundroy, who came to America from Israel 10 years ago, said her daughter was also harassed and threatened.

“My kids were shaking, they were crying. They asked why — ‘We didn’t do nothing to him, why they say that, why they want to kill us.’ They were really, really scared about it,” she said.

Sundroy said a man also yelled “Heil Hitler” at her daughter.

She said that after the first wave of verbal abuse at the children, others followed up with insults — including one who displayed a knife.

Hate crimes in New York City rose 124 percent in October, with 101 incidents recorded compared with 45 in October 2022, according to the New York Daily News.

Sixty-nine anti-Semitic incidents were reported to the NYPD in October, up 214 percent from the 22 reported over the same period last year.

