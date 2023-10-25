Someone needs to schedule everyone in the White House for hearing exams because there seems to be a collective bout of hearing loss in that building.

On Friday, President Joe Biden was allegedly unable to hear a reporter who asked if Israel should delay a potential ground invasion of Gaza until more hostages can get out.

“Yes,” the president responded as he was walking up the steps of Air Force One.

As Biden walks to the plane, he is asked: “Should Israel delay its ground offensive until more hostages are taken out?” Biden says “yes”. The White House then immediately issued a correction: “The president was far away. He didn’t hear the full question. The question sounded… pic.twitter.com/XYswa226AZ — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 21, 2023

White House Communication Director Ben LaBolt later issued a correction, saying, “The president was far away. He didn’t hear the full question. The question sounded like ‘Would you like to see more hostages released?’ He wasn’t commenting on anything else,” according to The Hill.

Then, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed to have problems hearing as well after a comment she made on Monday on the level of concern about the “potential rise in anti-Semitism in line with everything that’s going on in Israel.”

“So a couple of things,” Jean-Pierre said, turning pages as if there was an approved answer in her famous binder. “Look, we have not seen any credible threats. I know there’s been always questions about credible threats. And so, just want to make sure that that’s out there. But look, Muslims and those perceived to be Muslim have endured a disproportionate number of hate-fueled attacks.”

Should Karine Jean-Pierre be replaced as press secretary? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (34 Votes) No: 3% (1 Votes)

Jean-Pierre’s answer, claiming no credible threat against Jews and pivoting to Muslims, was savaged on X. Even Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz of Florida called the press secretary out on her “weak answer.”

“What a weak answer. And why are you looking in the book? What’s the approved answer? The simple answer is yes, you are concerned about the rise of antisemitism. Of course we are also worried about hatred against Muslim Americans. Must do better,” Moskowitz wrote on X.

What a weak answer. And why are you looking in the book? What’s the approved answer? The simple answer is yes, you are concerned about the rise of antisemitism. Of course we are also worried about hatred against Muslim Americans. Must do better. https://t.co/RdYhPTFpHa — Jared Moskowitz 🟧 (@JaredEMoskowitz) October 23, 2023

Jean-Pierre tried to walk back her comment Tuesday, making the excuse that she simply didn’t hear correctly:

“I did mishear the question,” she told Politico. “As I have footstomped many times from the podium and on the air, anti-Semitism is an abomination that this president has fought against his entire life, and I feel strongly about that work. That’s why, in the briefing room, I have blasted the repulsive increase in anti-Semitic rhetoric, conspiracy theories, and hate crimes in our nation, calling out that, tragically, this is a rising threat.”

But many X users weren’t buying it.

“Wow, what a pathological liar. The question was a back and forth. She knew exactly what was being asked,” one post stated.

Wow, what a pathological liar. The question was a back and forth. She knew exactly what was being asked. — Politically Homeless Cat (@cajunphried) October 24, 2023

“Politico running cover for this idiot,” another user wrote. “lmao yeah right.”

Politico running cover for this idiot Misheard? lmao yeah right https://t.co/ZOPZy5DnGA — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 24, 2023

“When people show you who they really are, believe them,” another post declared.

When people show you who they really are, believe them. — VonPhul (@BaronVonPhul) October 25, 2023

Since the Oct. 7 terrorist massacre in Israel, we have seen thousands of demonstrators on American streets, calling for the eradication of the Jewish state, chanting, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

WARNING: The following videos contain content that some readers may find offensive.

Subsequently, Students for Justice in Palestine held a ‘walkout,’ which entailed more pro-Hamas sloganeering (“resistance is justified”) and eliminationist rhetoric (“from the river to the sea”). Counter-protesters handed out posters of Hamas-held hostages. This person asked to… pic.twitter.com/LyBAOK6wSi — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 24, 2023

These are high school students in Plano, Texas chanting “from the river to the sea.” Imagine being a Jewish student at this school. We need a response from @Plano_Schools.

pic.twitter.com/i5Uiioad14 — Christian Collins (@CollinsforTX) October 24, 2023

We have seen apparent Hamas sympathizers ripping pictures of kidnapped hostages, both American and Israeli, off walls.

POS: This woman is recorded ripping down the posters of those who were kidnapped. “It’s innocent people. They’re children, they’re elderly people. Why do you do this?” pic.twitter.com/z8eS69036a — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) October 20, 2023

We have seen too many people openly claim that the horrendous acts done to the Jewish people in Israel on Oct. 7 were “justified.”

A majority of 18-24 year olds say the Hamas terror attack and murder of 1400 Jews was justified. Nearly all Americans ages 25-34 too. Young people in America have broken brains. They no longer can distinguish between good and evil. pic.twitter.com/WIdlvIfT4g — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 24, 2023

“By Any Means Necessary.” Aya Ghanameh, who previously threatened violence against Jews & justified terrorism, now condones taking children as hostages. Ironically, she also notes, “In order for nonviolence to work, your opponent must have a conscience.” https://t.co/HBPYPp2TL7 pic.twitter.com/d40b1CVEx3 — Canary Mission (@canarymission) October 16, 2023



For the sake of America, we have to hope that Jean-Pierre had a hearing problem.

Because the alternative — that Jean-Pierre really cannot see the rising anti-Semitism in the nation — would mean that the press secretary of the United States of America is blind instead.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to subscribe, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Subscribe right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by subscribing today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.