Commentary

KJP Makes Excuse for Viral Moment in Which She Appeared to Downplay Anti-Semitism, But Nobody's Buying It

 By Rachel M. Emmanuel  October 25, 2023 at 3:58am
Someone needs to schedule everyone in the White House for hearing exams because there seems to be a collective bout of hearing loss in that building.

On Friday, President Joe Biden was allegedly unable to hear a reporter who asked if Israel should delay a potential ground invasion of Gaza until more hostages can get out.

“Yes,” the president responded as he was walking up the steps of Air Force One.

White House Communication Director Ben LaBolt later issued a correction, saying, “The president was far away. He didn’t hear the full question. The question sounded like ‘Would you like to see more hostages released?’ He wasn’t commenting on anything else,” according to The Hill.

Then, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed to have problems hearing as well after a comment she made on Monday on the level of concern about the “potential rise in anti-Semitism in line with everything that’s going on in Israel.”

“So a couple of things,” Jean-Pierre said, turning pages as if there was an approved answer in her famous binder. “Look, we have not seen any credible threats. I know there’s been always questions about credible threats. And so, just want to make sure that that’s out there. But look, Muslims and those perceived to be Muslim have endured a disproportionate number of hate-fueled attacks.”

Should Karine Jean-Pierre be replaced as press secretary?

Jean-Pierre’s answer, claiming no credible threat against Jews and pivoting to Muslims, was savaged on X. Even Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz of Florida called the press secretary out on her “weak answer.”

“What a weak answer. And why are you looking in the book? What’s the approved answer? The simple answer is yes, you are concerned about the rise of antisemitism. Of course we are also worried about hatred against Muslim Americans. Must do better,” Moskowitz wrote on X.

Jean-Pierre tried to walk back her comment Tuesday, making the excuse that she simply didn’t hear correctly:

“I did mishear the question,” she told Politico. “As I have footstomped many times from the podium and on the air, anti-Semitism is an abomination that this president has fought against his entire life, and I feel strongly about that work. That’s why, in the briefing room, I have blasted the repulsive increase in anti-Semitic rhetoric, conspiracy theories, and hate crimes in our nation, calling out that, tragically, this is a rising threat.”

But many X users weren’t buying it.

“Wow, what a pathological liar. The question was a back and forth. She knew exactly what was being asked,” one post stated.

“Politico running cover for this idiot,” another user wrote. “lmao yeah right.”

“When people show you who they really are, believe them,” another post declared.

Since the Oct. 7 terrorist massacre in Israel, we have seen thousands of demonstrators on American streets, calling for the eradication of the Jewish state, chanting, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

WARNING: The following videos contain content that some readers may find offensive.

We have seen apparent Hamas sympathizers ripping pictures of kidnapped hostages, both American and Israeli, off walls.

We have seen too many people openly claim that the horrendous acts done to the Jewish people in Israel on Oct. 7 were “justified.”


For the sake of America, we have to hope that Jean-Pierre had a hearing problem.

Because the alternative — that Jean-Pierre really cannot see the rising anti-Semitism in the nation — would mean that the press secretary of the United States of America is blind instead.

Rachel M. Emmanuel
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes content for popular conservative book franchise.
Conversation