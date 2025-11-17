NYPD Releases Surveillance Footage of Man Accused of Shooting a Jets Player

New York City police are searching for a man who shot New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd early Sunday.

Boyd, 29, was listed in critical but stable condition Monday, according to WABC-TV.

Police released a video showing a suspect in the shooting.

SUSPECT WANTED: The NYPD have released new surveillance video showing the person they believe shot New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd in Midtown. – https://t.co/4p0qNuor9e pic.twitter.com/7TmZRybrHV — News 12 New York (@News12) November 17, 2025



The shooting took place shortly after 2 a.m., police said, according to the New York Post.

The Jets did not play Sunday, having lost to the New England Patriots on Thursday.

“We are aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and will have no further comment at this time,” a representative of the team said, according to the newspaper.

Boyd was shot in the abdomen outside a restaurant after a dispute became violent, the New York Post reported, citing police sources it did not name.

Two shots were fired, police said. It was uncertain whether Boyd was the target.

Witnesses reported that two high-end vehicles fled the scene — a BMW X6 SUV and a Mercedes-Benz Mayback.

BREAKING: NYPD releases photos of suspect in shooting that injured New York Jets player Kris Boyd pic.twitter.com/FVdNOcgwXl — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 17, 2025

The shooting remains under investigation.

A report in the New York Post said Boyd told police he had gone into the Sei Less restaurant briefly.

He told police the “vibe” was wrong and there was tension in the restaurant, which is often frequented by celebrities, according to the newspaper.

Boyd signed for $1.6 million contract to play for the Jets this year.

As noted by WABC, Boyd has not played this year after injuring his shoulder during the preseason.

Boyd previously played for the Minnesota Vikings, the Arizona Cardinals and the Houston Texans.

