For literally years now, the left has been calling President Trump a fascist over almost everything he does, with no evidence to back up those claims.

In reality, it’s the left that embraces fascism in the name of power.

Today’s exhibit: Will Wilkinson, a contributor to the New York Times whose Twitter bio claims he is “Against fascism and mass homicide.”

(Side note: Is anyone actually for mass homicide?)

On Monday, Wilkinson tweeted, “You know what a Democratic President with both houses of congress can do with a 6-3 court? Ignore it.”

You know what a Democratic President with both houses of congress can do with a 6-3 court? Ignore it. — Will Wilkinson 🌐 (@willwilkinson) September 22, 2020

Translation: Put us in power and we’ll do whatever we want, law and precedent be damned!

The left would have you believe that the Senate GOP’s decision to confirm a Supreme Court nominee in a presidential election year is an assault on “norms” and a fascistic power grab. In fact, the GOP’s decision is steeped in historical precedent.

Ted Cruz explained this well over the weekend. In the history of the United States, 29 Supreme Court vacancies have arisen in presidential election years. All 29 times, the sitting president nominated a potential justice.

.@tedcruz: “29 times there has been a vacancy in a presidential election year. Now, presidents have made nominations all 29 times. That’s what presidents do. If there’s a vacancy, they make a nomination”https://t.co/LY7jt2sK0c pic.twitter.com/Iv02JxuMOU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 20, 2020

Of the 19 times the presidency and the Senate majority were held by the same party, the nominee was confirmed 17 times. Of the 10 times the parties of the president and the Senate majority differed, only two were confirmed.

Judicial confirmations are one of the primary considerations of many Americans when they vote for their senators. In the 2018 midterms — which took place soon after the Brett Kavanaugh character assassinations at his Supreme Court nomination hearings — the American people re-elected a Republican Senate, knowing that would allow the Senate to confirm more Trump judicial nominees.

Conversely, in the 2014 midterm elections, the Democrats lost the Senate majority, limiting President Barack Obama’s ability to place judges. Thus, the Senate GOP refused to hold a vote on Merrick Garland, Obama’s nominee to replace Justice Antonin Scalia after his death in 2016.

In response to the Senate GOP’s assertion that it will hold a vote on Trump’s yet-to-be-named nominee, many on the left have vowed to riot, pack — or, as Wilkinson suggests, blatantly ignore — the courts, and even add more states to sway the balance of the Senate.

And they call us the fascists.

The Democrats openly advocate for fascistic policies like packing the Supreme Court with additional justices in order to regain an ideological majority on the Court, and somehow they think this preserves “norms” better than the Senate conducting a necessary and routine function of government.

Obviously, they don’t really care about norms. They care about power.

The Democrats are furious that they don’t have the power to prevent the Senate GOP majority from voting on another Trump nominee, just like they were furious they couldn’t force the Senate GOP majority to vote on Obama’s nominee in 2016.

These people cannot be allowed to regain power in November.

