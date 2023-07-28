In public life, some truths rise to the level of an axiom. Leftist policies, for instance, always hurt the very people leftists claim they intend to help.

On Friday, KTVU-TV in Oakland, California, reported that the city’s NAACP has had enough of woke nonsense. In a statement issued Thursday, the Oakland NAACP blasted the city’s social-justice warriors.

“Failed leadership, including the movement to defund the police, our District Attorney’s unwillingness to charge and prosecute people who murder and commit life threatening serious crimes, and the proliferation of anti-police rhetoric have created a heyday for Oakland criminals. If there are no consequences for committing crime in Oakland, crime will continue to soar,” the statement read in part.

One can hardly imagine a stronger repudiation of Black Lives Matter. An insidious organization full of Marxists posing as civil-rights activists, BLM made “defund the police” the centerpiece of its campaign to terrorize U.S. cities in the summer of 2020.

Cynthia Adams, President of the Oakland Branch of the NAACP, and Bishop Bob Jackson, Senior Pastor at Acts Full Gospel Church, issued the joint statement.

Adams and Jackson pulled no punches.

“Oakland residents are sick and tired of our intolerable public safety crisis that overwhelmingly impacts minority communities. Murders, shootings, violent armed robberies, home invasions, car break-ins, sideshows, and highway shootouts have become a pervasive fixture of life in Oakland,” the statement began.

Thus, the city’s law-abiding citizens need swift and decisive action. Adams and Jackson called for city officials to declare a state of emergency. “We are 500 police officers short of the number that experts say Oakland needs,” they added.

Furthermore, Oakland’s young people “need quality education, mentorship, and, most importantly, real economic opportunities.” Alas, “progressive policies and failed leadership have chased away or delayed significant blue collar job development in the city, the Port of Oakland, and the former Army Base. That must change!”

Finally, Adams and Jackson pleaded for help from those whom woke tyrants have long intimidated.

“We also encourage Oakland’s White, Asian, and Latino communities to speak out against crime and stop allowing themselves to be shamed into silence,” they wrote, adding that “It is not racist or unkind to want to be safe from crime.”

Few public statements should strike us as more profound than this one. Fewer still should produce as strong a mixture of sadness and hope.

The NAACP, which dates to 1909, constitutes a genuine civil-rights organization. One need not agree with everything its modern leaders have advocated in order to acknowledge its history of fighting injustice.

Black Lives Matter, on the other hand, represents affluent leftists with guilty consciences. Privileged college students behave like Mao’s Red Guards while chanting empty slogans approved by the regime. When Mitt Romney joins your marches, you are part of the establishment.

It is devastating to think of the actual lives destroyed in recent years by woke BLM ideologues.

At the same time, this moment offers republic-saving opportunities. The current state of the world has aligned the Oakland NAACP with MAGA Republicans.

In truth, the residents of inner-city Oakland and the people who attend MAGA rallies have always shared the same interests.

We may thank our corrupt political establishment for awakening us to this truth.

