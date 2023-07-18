Share
News
Then-President Barack Obama answers a reporter's question about the death of Trayvon Martin, March 23, 2012, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C.
Then-President Barack Obama answers a reporter's question about the death of Trayvon Martin, March 23, 2012, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Haraz N. Ghanbari / AP)

Obama Heaps Praise on Librarians Who Push Porn on Kids in Criticism of Parental 'Book Bans'

 By Anthony Gonzalez  July 18, 2023 at 2:39pm
Share

Former President Barack Obama praised librarians on Monday for pushing LGBT-themed books on children but did not point out the sexually explicit content contained in such books.

Obama sent out a letter on Monday, where he criticized “book bans” across school libraries in the U.S., which result from parents complaining that their children are being exposed to lewd content.

The former president claimed many books which have “shaped his life” are now being banned in an effort to target LGBT individuals, indigenous people and racial minorities.

Trending:
Pence Gets Terrible News After Clash with Tucker, Could Be Deathblow to His Campaign

“Today, some of the books that shaped my life — and the lives of so many others — are being challenged by people who disagree with certain ideas or perspectives,” Obama said.

“It’s no coincidence that these ‘banned books’ are often written by or feature people of color, indigenous people, and members of the LGBTQ+ community — though there have been unfortunate instances in which books by conservative authors or book containing ‘triggering’ words or scenes have been targets of removal,” he added.

Over 1,600 books were banned from school libraries during the 2021-2022 school year, according to PEN America.

Since 2021, 19 states have moved to enact legislation that would imprison librarians for providing sexually explicit books to minors, as reported by The Washington Post.

Do you believe LGBT-themed books should be banned from children’s libraries?

Obama said Americans owe librarians a “debt of gratitude” for continuing to provide children access to these books.

“In a very real sense, you’re on the front lines — fighting every day to make the widest possible range of viewpoints, opinions, and ideas available to everyone,” he said. “Your dedication and professional expertise allow us to freely read and consider information and ideas, and decide for ourselves which ones we agree with.”

Obama also singled out Christians, arguing that such individuals are “ironically” calling for bans of sexually explicit books.

The former president added that librarians are “attacked” by people who don’t understand the role they play in society.

“And you do it all in a harsh political climate where, all too often, you’re attacked by people who either cannot or will not understand the vital — and uniquely American — role you play in the life of our nation,” he said.

Related:
Billionaire JPMorgan Chase Director Who Attended Biden's Recent State Dinner Dies in Accident

Sexually explicit books have been banned from school libraries in Florida and Virginia after parents began to complain.

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis read inappropriate bits and pieces of one such book in a March 8 press conference, according to The Daily Caller.

A book called, “Gender Queer,” which was open for children to read in schools, features a girl masturbating and having intimacy with another girl, as reported by The Daily Caller.

A similar book, titled “Flamed,” told the story of a gay boy who described multiple sexually explicit interactions he had.

Muslim parents in Dearborn, Michigan, fought against a public school last year for providing children access to LGBT-themed books, as reported by the The Guardian.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Anthony Gonzalez
Anthony Gonzalez is currently in high school, where he is president of the Conservative Club. He is unapologetically a conservative and always will be.
Anthony Gonzalez is currently in high school, where he is president of the Conservative Club. He is unapologetically a conservative and always will be.




Obama Heaps Praise on Librarians Who Push Porn on Kids in Criticism of Parental 'Book Bans'
Watch: Trump Chides Rival DeSantis 'to Get Home' Amid Florida's Insurance Crisis and Campaign Woes
You're Fired – DeSantis Echoes Trump, Shakes Up Campaign Staff Amid Poor Polls and Cash Burn Through
Deleted GOP Docs Reveal Exact Moment Experts Suspected COVID Lab Leak But Did This Instead
Biden Admin Announces Student Loan Forgiveness for 804,000 Borrowers via $39 Billion 'Fix'
See more...

Conversation