Obama Heaps Praise on Librarians Who Push Porn on Kids in Criticism of Parental 'Book Bans'

Former President Barack Obama praised librarians on Monday for pushing LGBT-themed books on children but did not point out the sexually explicit content contained in such books.

Obama sent out a letter on Monday, where he criticized “book bans” across school libraries in the U.S., which result from parents complaining that their children are being exposed to lewd content.

Today, some of the books that shaped my life—and the lives of so many others—are being challenged by people who disagree with certain ideas or perspectives. And librarians are on the front lines, fighting every day to make the widest possible range of viewpoints, opinions, and… pic.twitter.com/txhCTfH3Gh — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 17, 2023

The former president claimed many books which have “shaped his life” are now being banned in an effort to target LGBT individuals, indigenous people and racial minorities.

“Today, some of the books that shaped my life — and the lives of so many others — are being challenged by people who disagree with certain ideas or perspectives,” Obama said.

“It’s no coincidence that these ‘banned books’ are often written by or feature people of color, indigenous people, and members of the LGBTQ+ community — though there have been unfortunate instances in which books by conservative authors or book containing ‘triggering’ words or scenes have been targets of removal,” he added.

Over 1,600 books were banned from school libraries during the 2021-2022 school year, according to PEN America.

Since 2021, 19 states have moved to enact legislation that would imprison librarians for providing sexually explicit books to minors, as reported by The Washington Post.

Do you believe LGBT-themed books should be banned from children’s libraries? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Obama said Americans owe librarians a “debt of gratitude” for continuing to provide children access to these books.

“In a very real sense, you’re on the front lines — fighting every day to make the widest possible range of viewpoints, opinions, and ideas available to everyone,” he said. “Your dedication and professional expertise allow us to freely read and consider information and ideas, and decide for ourselves which ones we agree with.”

Obama also singled out Christians, arguing that such individuals are “ironically” calling for bans of sexually explicit books.

The former president added that librarians are “attacked” by people who don’t understand the role they play in society.

“And you do it all in a harsh political climate where, all too often, you’re attacked by people who either cannot or will not understand the vital — and uniquely American — role you play in the life of our nation,” he said.

Sexually explicit books have been banned from school libraries in Florida and Virginia after parents began to complain.

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis read inappropriate bits and pieces of one such book in a March 8 press conference, according to The Daily Caller.

A book called, “Gender Queer,” which was open for children to read in schools, features a girl masturbating and having intimacy with another girl, as reported by The Daily Caller.

A similar book, titled “Flamed,” told the story of a gay boy who described multiple sexually explicit interactions he had.

BREAKING: Parents in Dearborn, Michigan, are revolting against pornographic books in school libraries. A mom reads a passage from the book “Flamed”: “We’re each bustin’ a load in this bottle. If you don’t cum, you have to drink it.”pic.twitter.com/2KJGPTjpHZ — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 15, 2022

Muslim parents in Dearborn, Michigan, fought against a public school last year for providing children access to LGBT-themed books, as reported by the The Guardian.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.