Two of SCOTUS' Landmark Decisions This Week Were Especially Good News For Christians

Christians in America are giving thanks for their freedoms this week, which, by the grace of God, are still being upheld by the courts of this land despite all odds.

On Thursday and Friday, the United States Supreme Court reaffirmed its commitment to protecting religious freedom for Christians and people of faith.

Two landmark rulings by the highest court in the land affirmed the constitutional right of people of faith to participate in the workforce without compromising their deeply held beliefs. These decisions mark a significant victory for those who face an increasingly challenging cultural climate.

The rulings come a little over a year after the momentous overturning of Roe v. Wade saw the prayers of millions of Christians answered and issued a new era of respect for unborn life.

According to NBC, the Supreme Court on Thursday issued a decision on Groff v. DeJoy, a case involving a Christian postal employer, Gerald Groff, who requested an exemption from working on Sundays because of his religious belief that Sunday is a day of worship and rest.

Groff had initially been exempted from Sunday shifts by his postmaster, but when some of his co-workers complained, the postmaster succumbed to pressure instead of upholding the obligations outlined in Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits religious discrimination in the workplace.

Justice Samuel Alito, writing for the court in the recent case, declared a 1977 Supreme Court definition regarding Title VII as erroneous. The earlier case had defined “undue hardship” as any costs beyond minimal expenses for employers. That standard, known as “de minimis,” had created obstacles for workers seeking religious accommodations.

After clarifying the standard, the court sent the case back to the lower court, allowing Groff’s claim to be reconsidered in light of the new guidance.

SCOTUS bolstered the ability of employees to accommodate religious practices at work, reviving a discrimination lawsuit by an evangelical Christian former mail carrier accusing the Postal Service of disciplining him for refusing to work on Sundays https://t.co/coiryziyBc 1/8 pic.twitter.com/hZ5UD1Y3oW — Reuters Legal (@ReutersLegal) June 29, 2023



The decision in Groff v. DeJoy was an accurate interpretation of Title VII. Prior to this ruling, lower courts and employers could reject requests for religious accommodation for any expense, no matter how minimal, asserting that they qualified as an “undue hardship” for the employer.

Is there a need to expand the Supreme Court? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (1 Votes)

The decision in the Groff case rectifies this error, clarifies the law, and restores religious believers’ rights.

Then, on Friday, the Supreme Court’s decision on the controversial 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis case upheld one of our most fundamental civil liberties: protecting all Americans against government control over our thoughts and speech.

303 Creative LLC v. Elenis revolved around the case of Lorie Smith, a graphic designer seeking to expand her business to include wedding websites. Smith expressed concern that if she did so, the Colorado Civil Rights Commission would compel her to create wedding websites for same-sex couples, contrary to her personal beliefs.

The case was pre-emptive, but not unfounded, since the commission had explicitly stated its intent to enforce such a requirement.

Smith has always held that she has no animosity toward the LGBTQ community and had other existing collaborations with LGBTQ clients on various projects unrelated to same-sex weddings.

In a decisive 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court affirmed that the commission could not compel Smith to create wedding websites for same-sex couples against her objections.

Justice Neil Gorsuch, who authored the majority opinion, wrote that the court has “long held, the opportunity to think for ourselves and to express those thoughts freely is among our most cherished liberties and part of what keeps our Republic strong.”

“But tolerance, not coercion, is our Nation’s answer,” Gorsuch continued. “The First Amendment envisions the United States as a rich and complex place where all persons are free to think and speak as they wish, not as the government demands. Because Colorado seeks to deny that promise, the judgment is reversed,” he wrote.

“It’s a great for free speech. It’s a great day for the 1st Amendment.” Jonathan Scruggs from @ADFLegal highlights good news in a major free speech case.https://t.co/Go9RILN8Nt pic.twitter.com/Q1E9ngqjLz — Family Research Council (@FRCdc) June 30, 2023



The Alliance Defending Freedom, a legal firm committed to protecting the First Amendment, freedom of religion, and the sanctity of life, represented Smith in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis and also filed two friend-of-the-court briefs with the Supreme Court in Groff v. DeJoy. The firm has also been responsible for several other landmark Supreme Court rulings, including the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, which led to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Alliance Defending Freedom CEO Kristen Waggoner said in a statement, “Disagreement isn’t discrimination, and the government can’t mislabel speech as discrimination to censor it.”

By protecting Lorie Smith’s right to maintain her beliefs through her work, the Supreme Court set a precedent that guards against the infringement of individual liberties. The ruling serves as a crucial defense of the fundamental principle that the government should not dictate what individuals can or cannot say, preserving the rich tapestry of diverse viewpoints that is essential to our democracy.

On Thursday and Friday, the Supreme Court emphasized that religious Americans, like all Americans, have rights and opinions that a free country must uphold.

The Supreme Court’s decisions strike a powerful blow for freedom, safeguarding our rights and ensuring Christians can exercise our faith without compromise. These victories are a testament to the enduring strength of the American Constitution, written by men who feared God, and stand as a triumph in the name of Christ.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.