Former President Barack Obama paid a visit to London on Monday where he met with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The two spent time together at Sunak’s private government residence on Downing Street, but the details of what exactly was discussed between the pair were not revealed.

According to the U.K.’s Guardian, Obama paid Sunak – the Conservative Party leader and prime minister since October 2022 – a “courtesy” visit while in town for work with his private foundation.

A representative for Sunak said Obama paid “an informal courtesy drop-in as part of his trip to London.”

“I think President Obama’s team made contact and obviously the prime minister was very happy to meet with him and discuss the work of the Obama Foundation,” he said.

The Guardian reported Obama and Sunak met for about an hour. The meeting was deemed private and no images were released to the public.

The only topic of discussion between the two that was reported publicly was said to have been about the rise of artificial intelligence.

Upon exiting the meeting with Sunak, Obama was walking with Jane Hartley, the U.S. ambassador to the U.K.

The former president was asked to weigh in on the situation of democracy in Russia by the British media but only said of the question, “I’m tempted.”

Former US president Barack Obama was seen leaving Downing Street after a ‘private meeting’ with Rishi Sunak. Downing Street said the meeting was a “courtesy visit” while Mr Obama is in London for meetings to do with his foundation. https://t.co/XfOHtThHkz pic.twitter.com/SZvsyjTPFg — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 18, 2024

No other public comments from the 44th president were made.

According to The Guardian, Obama also met with British Labour Party leader Keir Starmer after his visit to Downing Street.

It was not clear what the pair discussed. It was also not clear early Tuesday how long Obama planned to remain in the U.K.

Should the content of this meeting be made public? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Obama had not visited the Downing Street residence he left office in January 2017.

As Politico Europe noted, on his last visit in April 2016, the then-president warned the British against supporting the exit from the European Union, known as “Brexit.”

Obama said at that time that the U.K. would go to “the back of the queue” when negotiating trade deals with the U.S. if the country’s voters approved a plan to leave the EU.

In apparent defiance of the warning, or indifference to it, British approved the Brexit plan in June 2016.

The margin of 52-48 surprised even the measure’s supporters, according to The New York Times.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.