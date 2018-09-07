SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Obama Takes Direct Shot at Trump, Calls Him Out by Name Publicly for First Time Since Leaving Office

By Chris Agee
at 11:30am
Print

After taking a few indirect swipes at his successor since leaving office last year, Barack Obama mentioned President Donald Trump by name for the first time in public at an event in Illinois on Friday.

According to The Hill, his address took place at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and focused on the deep division within American politics and society.

He said some of the tension is being caused by frustrated Americans who are “genuinely, if wrongly, fearful of change,” but attributed a more sinister motive to much of the rest of the nation’s socioeconomic tension and resentment.

“More often it’s manufactured by the powerful and the privileged who want to keep us divided and keep us angry and keep us cynical,” he said. “Because it helps them maintain the status quo and keep their power and keep their privilege.”

He told the students gathered for the address that they “happen to be coming of an age during one of those moments.”

TRENDING: Breaking: Arizona Governor Announces Replacement for John McCain

In a remark that drew applause from the audience, Obama said that the current administration is “a symptom, not the cause” of that division.

“It did not start with Donald Trump,” he said.

With the radical changes in technology, culture and elsewhere in recent years, Obama said Trump has been able to use the tactics he described in more effective ways.

Do you think Obama should be taking swipes at his successor?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“He’s just capitalizing on resentments politicians have been fanning for years,” Obama said. “A fear, an anger that’s rooted in our past, but it’s also born out of the enormous upheavals that have taken place in your brief lifetimes.”

He went on to describe some of the changes he believes many Americans have found loath to accept.

“Think about it,” he said. “You’ve come of age in a smaller, more connected world where demographic shifts and the winds of change have scrambled not only traditional economic arrangements, but our social arrangements and our religious commitments and our civic institutions. Most of you don’t remember a time before 9/11 when you didn’t have to take off your shoes at an airport.”

As The Hill reported, Obama’s address Friday was expected to launch a series of campaign stops during which he will rally for Democrat candidates and policies.

“He will make a pointed case in his speech on Friday, and on the trail this fall, that this moment in our country is too perilous for Democratic voters to sit out,” said Obama spokesperson Katie Hill.

RELATED: Obama Reportedly Planning To Launch a Barrage Against Trump

She added that the former president will build on previous concerns he has raised since Trump’s inauguration.

“He will echo his call to reject the rising strain of authoritarian politics and policies,” Hill said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jennifer Bushnell

Fox News host Heather Childers in hospital bedHeather Childers / Twitter screen shot

Fox News Host Returns to Air After ‘Shocking Health Crisis,’ Warns Fans To ‘Please Take My Advice’

Steven Beyer

Zina Bash sits behind Brett Kavanaugh at his confirmation hearing.Ari Melber / Twitter

Liberals Slam Woman at Kavanaugh Hearing for ‘White Power’ Sign, Then Husband Reveals Her Heritage

Steven Beyer

A billboard featuring former San Francisco 49ers quaterback Colin Kaepernick is displayed on the roof of the Nike Store on Sept. 5, 2018, in San Francisco, California.Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

College Kicks Nike to the Curb: ‘If Nike is Ashamed of America, We Are Ashamed of Them’

Randy DeSoto

Harris and RiceFox News / Twitter screen shot

Rice Counters Harris’ Narrative that Kavanaugh Cannot Be Trusted To Treat All Americans Equally

Randy DeSoto

Nancy Pelosi speaks to constituents after a health care rally in San Francisco.Kim Wilson / Shutterstock

Nancy Pelosi Snaps When Reporter Asks About Her Slumping Support from Democrats

Savannah Pointer

A wall of Nike jerseys in a storeCBS 17 / YouTube screen shot

Sporting Goods Store To Remove All Nike Products- ‘Colin, You Just Don’t Know What Sacrifice Is’

Andrew Kerr

Former President Barack Obama.

Obama Says He’ll Leave Denmark Taxpayer-Funded Speech If His Contract Is Released to the Public

Randy DeSoto

Kavanaugh Hearing CNNGOP War Room / YouTube screen shot

CNN Legal Analyst Blasts Democrat for ‘Puzzling’ and ‘Unfair’ Questions to Kavanaugh

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.