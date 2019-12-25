Officer Surprised Family with Christmas Gifts After Noticing Children Not in Car Seats in Backseat

When a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer pulled a woman over and discovered two young children in the back seat without car seats, he was concerned.

Instead of writing a ticket, however, he and his wife had a different plan, which left the woman extremely grateful.

The department shared the anonymous woman’s post on its Facebook page on Dec. 10, 2016, highlighting a compassionate act in the midst of growing dissent toward law enforcement officers.

“I was pulled over Wed morning by a TN State Trooper. When he came up to the car he asked ‘Why are the two boys in the back seat not in car seats?'” the woman wrote.

She said she explained that the two children were in foster care and had been placed with her only the night before.

“I showed him paper work and explained to him that when I got them they had the clothes they were wearing and that is about it,” she wrote. “No carseat, no toys, no coats, and so on.”

Instead of writing her a ticket or removing the children from her care, Officer Tidwell asked the woman for her phone number.

The woman said she later received a call from the trooper’s wife, who asked questions about the foster children.

Just a few days later, Officer Tidwell met the woman in Waverly, Tennessee, to deliver Christmas gifts that he and his wife had purchased for the two boys.

They also bought gifts for the boys’ older brother, who wasn’t in the car when the foster mom was originally pulled over.

“I can not thank him enough for the kindness he has shown these three boys,” the woman continued in her post.

“I never asked him for anything. He and his wife acted out of the kindness of their hearts.”

She said she’s not only grateful, but also hopeful that the kind act has left a lasting impression on her foster children.

“He showed these boys that there are very nice cops out there and I hope he has left a lasting impression on them that cops are good,” she wrote.

“The boys has been telling everyone that ‘cops are nice,'” she continued. “He has made their day.”

“You hear way too much negative stuff now days so, here is some good news for you all.”

