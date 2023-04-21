Official Reveals Why Nashville Shooter's 'Blueprint' Manifesto Hasn't Been Released - Report

The FBI is reportedly keeping the “detailed” manifesto of a woman who killed six people at a Christian school in Nashville last month under wraps.

While there is no confirmed reason as to why that manifesto is being kept hidden, the prevalent line of thinking is that the bureau is almost certainly trying to shield the “transgender” community, with which shooter Audrey Hale identified as part of, from scrutiny.

That thinking would fall in line with the rest of the Biden administration.

In the aftermath of the massacre, President Joe Biden appeared more concerned with protecting the trans community than with the deaths of children at the hands of the perpetrator Audrey Hale.

“An epidemic of violence against transgender women and girls, in particular women and girls of color, has taken lives far too soon,” Biden said just days after the shooting.

Hale, a woman, went by the name Aiden and reportedly planned the attack in great detail and also left behind a suicide note and other materials before she murdered three children and three adults at the Covenant School.

The New York Post reported the public should not expect any transparency on what the woman left behind.

Republican Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee told the Post he knew the FBI was delaying the release of the manifesto, which he said was “disappointing.”

He argued the release of the document “could maybe tell us a little bit about what’s going on inside of her head.”

Should the FBI release the full, uncensored manifesto? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I think that would answer a lot of questions,” Burchett said.

Another Republican congressman, Rep. Walter Hudson of Minnesota, is also calling upon the bureau to let the public know what Hale had planned.

He told the newspaper citizens he had spoken to had already expressed a sentiment of “distrust with the FBI and with government agencies generally.”

“One of the greatest threats to democracy or, as I would say, threats to the Constitutional Republic, is the erosion of trust in institutions,” Hudson told the Post. “The FBI is one of those institutions.”

He concluded, “If you’re going to wield power in a free country, then you have a responsibility to maintain the public’s trust in that power – and the FBI needs to figure out how to do that.”

Meanwhile, a Metro Nashville Council Member named Courtney Johnston told the outlet the FBI had already made a decision to withhold Hale’s manifesto.

“What I was told is, her manifesto was a blueprint on total destruction, and it was so, so detailed at the level of what she had planned,” Johnston told the Post. “I’m told by an MNPD high-ranking official that it keeps him up at night.”

She also said, “That document in the wrong person’s hands would be astronomically dangerous.”

Hale reportedly had 20 journals, a manifesto, a number of hard drives, and numerous cell phones that could give a public desperate for answers the rationale behind the murders of three nine-year-old children and three adults.

Presumably, the general population will not get those answers as the federal government under the Biden administration is more concerned with protecting violent gender activists than those they potentially pose a threat to.

Hale was convinced by the culture that she could magically become a man.

Since the FBI is reportedly protecting her, we can only assume that she decided to execute children because the left’s gender agenda – an ideology she bought into – is not accepted by everyone.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.