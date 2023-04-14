Infiltration and Criminalization - New Book Exposes the FBI's War to Take Down Conservatives

Disclosure: Some of the links below may contain affiliate links at no additional cost to you and may earn Liftable Media a commission on purchases. By making purchases through these links, you’ll be helping to support The Western Journal.

This week Americans learned more about the FBI’s efforts to cultivate informants to spy on traditionalist Catholic congregations.

This undertaking fits a pattern of the bureau infiltrating conservative or faith-based groups that The Western Journal founder Floyd Brown chronicles in his new book, “Counter Punch: An Unlikely Alliance of Americans Fighting Back for Faith and Freedom.”

Loved being on @charliekirk11 thank you @TPUSA and @tylerbowyer for all you are doing to save America in this perilous time. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/CKof5y6Oav — Floyd Brown (@floydbrown) April 13, 2023

He pointed to the plot the FBI uncovered to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the summer of 2020.

An April 2022 trial of four alleged co-conspirators revealed that but for an FBI informant coming up with the scheme and helping lead the group in the preparations for it, there would have been no plot.

Brown noted in “Counter Punch” that even the liberal outlet BuzzFeed couldn’t hide its scorn regarding the FBI’s involvement in the whole matter.

I have a brand new book out this week and I want to encourage you to order it. This is my seventh and most important book. I am convinced the America we love hangs by a thread. As a believing Christian, and having worked in politics and journalism for over 40 years, I brought… pic.twitter.com/2vOjAMdb89 — Floyd Brown (@floydbrown) April 7, 2023

“Working in secret, [FBI informants] did more than just passively observe and report on the actions of the suspects. Instead, they had a hand in nearly every aspect of the alleged plot, starting with its inception. The extent of their involvement raises questions as to whether there would have even been a conspiracy without them,” according to BuzzFeed News, which Brown quoted.

He advised, “[I]f someone in your group is advocating for violence, it’s probably an FBI informant come to put you in jail. Kindly disinvite them and then sweep for the bugs they’ve left behind.”

Beyond the plot to kidnap Whitmer, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies had dozens of informants and undercover officers participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion, defense attorneys said in a recent court filing, according to American Greatness reporter Julie Kelly.

The defense attorneys said their information came directly from the Justice Department.

NEW bombshell filing in Proud Boys trial. Defense writes that DOJ just recently disclosed involvement of undercover officers/informants from other agencies aside from FBI–DC Metro police and DHS. “At least 40 undercover informants…” pic.twitter.com/aNErkjDtAr — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 6, 2023

In January 2022, GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas questioned then-FBI Assistant Executive Director Jill Sanborn about the bureau’s involvement on Jan. 6 during her appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

More than 1,000 Americans have been charged with crimes related to the Jan. 6 incursion, though most present on the Capitol grounds that day were nonviolent.

Do you think the FBI needs a major overhaul? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“How many FBI agents or confidential informants actively participated in the events of Jan. 6?” Cruz asked.

“Sir, I’m sure you can appreciate that I can’t go into the specifics of sources and methods,” Sanborn answered.

Her response appeared to be an admission that the FBI had some presence that day.

Cruz then asked the broader question, “Did any FBI agents or confidential informants actively participate in the events of Jan. 6? Yes or no.”

“Sir, I can’t answer that,” Sanborn replied.

Senator @tedcruz‘s Full Questioning Of The FBI At Senate Judiciary Hearing Today About Whether There Were FBI Informants Present On January 6th And Ray Epps “How many FBI agents or confidential informants actively participated in the events of January 6th?” “Who is Ray Epps?” pic.twitter.com/Haufq3kym2 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) January 11, 2022

The FBI also used an informant to spy on Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016 in an effort to connect Trump with Moscow.

The New York Times reported the bureau tasked informant Stefan Halper to meet with Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos in London in September 2016. Halper lured Papadopoulos to the U.K. with a $3,000 offer to write a policy paper on a Mediterranean natural gas project.

According to Papadopoulos, as soon as the two men met, Halper began badgering him on the subject of Trump and Russia. Papadopoulos told Halper he knew of no involvement of the Trump campaign with Russia.

If the Founding Fathers put together a manual on how to save our Republic from demise, it would look like Floyd Brown’s ‘Counterpunch.’ Every voter, politician, pundit, citizen and donor should read Floyd’s book and take his advice on how to restore America to her greatness. pic.twitter.com/NyvDHCP0yV — Kari Lake (@KariLake) April 11, 2023

In a 2019 interview with The Western Journal, Papadopoulos said he believed the whole point of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation was to “cover up surveillance abuse of the Obama administration upon the Trump team.”

Brown concludes: “The FBI has lost so much trust it cannot be made whole again without a top-to-bottom overhaul of the entire organization. Maybe it should even be abolished.”

The real joy of getting out to talk about my new book Counter Punch is visiting with the younger leaders such @charliekirk11 who get it and are leading America into a bright future. https://t.co/Zx8WyRBOMq — Floyd Brown (@floydbrown) April 12, 2023

Learn more about “Counter Punch” and order it here.

Or receive a FREE AUTOGRAPHED COPY by joining The Western Journal’s Editor’s Club by clicking here.

Sponsored content is a service paid for by an advertiser and produced by Liftable Media.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.