Keith Olbermann, left, was caught deleting social media posts telling Scott Jennings, right, "You're next," during the Jimmy Kimmel suspension debacle.
Keith Olbermann, left, was caught deleting social media posts telling Scott Jennings, right, “You’re next,” during the Jimmy Kimmel suspension debacle. (Jason Kempin / Getty Images ; Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Olbermann Caught Deleting Messages After Telling Scott Jennings 'You're Next' in Fight Over Kirk Murder, Kimmel's Lies

 By Joe Saunders  September 23, 2025 at 7:40am
A guy who’s spent a lifetime in the public eye should know by now how hard it is to hide anything for long.

But Keith Olbermann, one of the most callously cruel leftists raging on social media these days, apparently thought that deleting a couple of apparently threatening posts on the platform X would be enough to make those messages go away.

And now, CNN’s conservative commentator Scott Jennings has forwarded them to the FBI.

As the New York Post reported, Olbermann was in a raging dispute with Jennings over the fate of late-night “comedian” Jimmy Kimmel, whose job is clearly hanging by a thread after his flagrantly false comments last week about the assassination of conservative organizer Charlie Kirk.

“You’re next, motherf***er,” Olbermann wrote to Jennings. “But keep mugging to the camera.”

Olbermann deleted the posts, but not before they were captured by Dustin Grage, a columnist for the conservative website Townhall.

Jennings tagged FBI Director Kash Patel on the contents:

WARNING: The following post contains vulgar language that may offend some readers — Olbermann did NOT use asterisks.


To be fair, as some social media users noted, it’s possible Olbermann was not referring to Jennings’ being killed but instead to being taken off the air, as Kimmel was by ABC (though that didn’t last).

Should the FBI investigate Olbermann’s menacing threats to Jennings?

Maybe.

But in the American political atmosphere after the Kirk assassination, it’s easy to see how Olbermann’s words come off like a death threat.

The Sept. 10 shooting at Utah Valley University has made the country achingly aware of how easily a bullet can upend a political order — and reminded us all of how hair-trigger deranged the American left has become.

And let’s face it, “You’re next, motherf***er,” generally isn’t terminology that describes the addressee’s future employment status.

There were plenty, plenty of social media users who took Olbermann’s words as the threat they appeared to be:

If there were an innocent explanation — if Olbermann really had been referring to Jennings losing his gig as the only sane voice at CNN — the right move would have been for Olbermann to clarify himself.

Instead, he chose to delete the posts, like a child hiding a broken toy, hoping that would make it all go away.

It didn’t, though.

Maybe he can do a better job clearing things up with the FBI.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




