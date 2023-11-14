Oliver Anthony Announces 41-City International Tour with Hilarious Video
Viral country music sensation Oliver Anthony announced a 41-city international tour on Tuesday through a hilarious video he posted on social media.
Anthony, who found sudden fame this past summer with the eventual No. 1 hit song “Rich Men North of Richmond,” uploaded the nearly three-minute video that showed him seeming to wake up in a camper with three dogs – and late for work.
In the video, he rushes to get to his job and is generally shaken up by how quickly he went from crooning in a rural Virginia field to an entertainment commodity.
He doesn’t realize he’s dreaming until he’s told he hasn’t been to work in a month.
To conclude the video, the still-sleeping singer and songwriter — whose real name is Christopher Anthony Lunsford — then dreams he’s gotten a phone call informing him he might miss a flight to Norway.
The video is below:
The video ends with the singer speeding down a dirt road in his GMC SUV, presumably off to see the world.
The upload is a promo for Anthony’s upcoming “Out of the Woods” tour that kicks off next year in Scandinavia.
Anthony, who posted the same video to his Instagram page, said he has been inundated with requests for tickets to the 41-city tour with stops on three continents — North America, Europe and Australia.
“I am getting flooded with messages about where to find 2024 tour tickets,” the singer told his 1.8 million followers on the platform. Everything is listed on the website!”
“If you want a heads up as soon as they are available, you can get a 24-hour window to buy tickets before they are released to the general public via email or text,” Anthony concluded. “Love y’all!”
View this post on Instagram
Show dates and ticket information are or will soon be available on the singer’s website.
While Anthony has never toured, he is taking his act on the road for seven months.
The “Out of the Woods” tour will begin on Feb. 1 in Stockholm, Sweden, and will travel to Oslo, Norway, the following day.
Three days later, Anthony will play in the Netherlands, where a show is scheduled in Utrecht on Feb. 5.
From Feb. 7 – 13, Anthony will play shows in Glasgow, Scotland; Manchester, England; London; Belfast, Northern Ireland; and Dublin before he heads back to the U.S., where he will play shows in Tennessee, Florida, Louisiana, and Mississippi.
Anthony will then travel to Willowbank, Australia, for a March 15 show before returning to the States to conclude the tour on Sept. 13 in Allegan, Michigan.
Click the link here for the full schedule.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.