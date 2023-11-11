Video: Ronna McDaniel Claims RNC Wasn't 'Needed' in Virginia, Where GOP Was Outspent by $8M

Was the Republican National Committee asleep at the wheel as the party suffered more embarrassing losses in off-year elections earlier this month?

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is deflecting responsibility for the party’s losses in Virginia.

McDaniel claimed in a Friday interview that the RNC had been told it wasn’t “needed” in Virginia’s elections by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Republicans were outspent by $8 million in the commonwealth’s elections, ultimately losing control of the Virginia General Assembly and Senate, according to Virginia Business.

“We were told in December they didn’t need us, that they had all the money and they were good,” McDaniel told a reporter for radio station WMAL.

VIDEO EVIDENCE: Ronna claims Youngkin told her the RNC wasn’t “needed” in Virginia. VAGOP Chair Rich Anderson disagrees. He has now CONFIRMED he asked the RNC to match the Democrats’ $1 million late cash infusion into the state. Republicans were outspent by $8 million and lost… https://t.co/Zbd0g4Q7pr pic.twitter.com/K2CE4wmdYA — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 10, 2023

Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Rich Anderson disputed McDaniel’s assertion.

NEW DEVELOPMENT JUST NOW ON WMAL@RichAndersonRPV, Chair of the Virginia GOP, had a different story than Ronna McDaniel’s claim. He says he requested financial assistance from @GOP for this week’s elections and they were denied. Maybe @GOPChairwoman Ronna McDaniel was told… https://t.co/Z8My1svFwS — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) November 10, 2023

Anderson said he asked the RNC for additional funding weeks before the party’s election losses, according to Larry O’Connor of Townhall.

Any RNC funding of Virginia Republican candidates would’ve been welcome, according to Anderson.

ALSO: @RichAndersonRPV also confirmed that had he (the state party) been offered financial assistance at any time for this week’s elections he would have gladly accepted the financial assistance. He says that the elections that made the difference this week came down to just a… — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) November 10, 2023

McDaniel has presided over a series of losses as chairwoman of the national organization — without ever securing an indisputably winning result in a midterm or presidential election.

National Republicans, including presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, have called for McDaniel’s resignation, according to Axios.

Ramaswamy even went so far as to offer his own speaking time during Wednesday’s GOP presidential candidate debate for McDaniel to announce her resignation.

McDaniel brushed off the insult, making a point of mentioning that Ramaswamy is “newer to the party” and that “he voted for [Barack] Obama.” She also pointed to Ramaswamy’s polling prospects.

“Listen, he’s at … four percent. He needs a headline.”

McDaniel has referred to her critics as a divisive Twitter mob.

