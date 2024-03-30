Easter Weekend 2024 is about three things:

Prayer and worship Easter egg hunts Family time

If that third thing involves going to the theaters over the weekend, you and your family would hardly be alone.

If you do find yourself at the movies, here is a quick rundown of the biggest films currently in theaters — and one special recommendation.

The Special Recommendation: While this isn’t technically a “blockbuster,” it’s the easiest recommendation of any of the movies still in theaters.

If you can find a way to watch “Cabrini,” do it. There is the rather large issue that tracking the movie down may be an issue, as even if your theater happens to even carry it, there’s likely just a single showing.

But whether in theaters or not, The Western Journal’s Michael Austin highly recommends the film and that’s more than enough for this writer to suggest it.







The film is a dramatized biopic looking at the life of Mother Frances Xavier Cabrini, and if a nearby theater is showing it, you should really check it out.

For Families with Younger Children: The biggest family-friendly blockbuster in theaters at the moment is easily the fourth Kung Fu Panda movie.







That being said, proceed with caution. The animated Jack Black feature has garnered middling reviews.

The “Other” Big Movie Out Right Now: The PG-13 rated “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” not unlike the previous entry on this list, is garnering mostly middling reviews across the board.







However, given the schlocky nature of the “Ghostbusters” franchise, it makes sense that the humor in the film could be extremely hit-or-miss with audiences.

As a longtime fan of “Ghostbusters,” this writer thinks that, while far from perfect, there are far worse choices to go to the theater for than “Frozen Empire.”

The Actual Big Movie Out Right Now: By virtually any metric and predictions, this weekend will be the weekend of giant lizards and apes teaming up.

“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” looks like it’s ready to burst onto the scene, not unlike the two titanic creatures headlining the film.







While the movie itself is a standalone success story, the movie also represents a continuation of Godzilla’s sudden Hollywood resurgence.

The commercial and critical success of the late 2023 film “Godzilla Minus One” can’t be understated, and while the critical success of “Godzilla x Kong” remains to be seen, the commercial success of it all but appears secured.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.