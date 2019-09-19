One Dead, 7 Injured After Country Gospel Singer Josh Turner's Tour Bus Is Driven off Cliff

A tour bus carrying the road crew for country singer Josh Turner crashed Wednesday night as it was leaving the artist’s concert venue.

Turner, 41, along with his bandmates were on a separate bus and were not injured, according to KCAL. However, the artist and his team are reeling after losing a member of their road family, according to representatives from the musician’s publicity department.

The passenger van was leaving the Vina Robles Amphitheater in Paso Robles, California, following a concert. The bus was heading to Washington state for another event the following evening when the driver suddenly veered off the road and drove straight toward a 50-foot embankment.

First responders reported that the vehicle was traveling along Highway 46 when it swerved, continuing for around 20 yards before it launched off the edge of the cliff, causing two passengers to be thrown from the bus.

According to The San Luis Obispo Tribune, one of the two passengers, 64-year-old David Turner, died at the scene. David Turner was a monitor engineer and was not related to Josh Turner.

The second passenger was airlifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition, along with a third passenger who had sustained serious injuries. In total, seven people survived the crash and required medical treatment.

Authorities have yet to confirm why the driver left the roadway. However, according to KSBY, the California Highway Patrol has determined that neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash.

The San Luis Obispo Fire Department confirmed via Twitter that the vehicle involved in the accident was one of the tour buses connected with Josh Turner’s band. The department tweeted that it would be at the scene of the accident for “several hours for investigation and clean up.”

[FINAL] #CenterIC Confirmed Tour Bus of the Josh Turner Road Crew was involved in this accident. Mr. Josh Turner and band were in different buses and not injured. #CHP and #Firefighters will be at scene several hours for investigation and clean up. pic.twitter.com/zVnPEjy5BN — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) September 19, 2019

“Confirmed Tour Bus of the Josh Turner Road Crew was involved in this accident. Mr. Josh Turner and band were in different buses and not injured,” the account wrote.

Shortly thereafter, a representative for Turner released a statement to People, saying, “Josh Turner and his road family have suffered a devastating loss. Please keep the crew, band and Josh in your thoughts and prayers.”

Turner is well-known in country music circles for his Gospel songs and Christian beliefs. The musician is currently touring with songs from his recent album, “I Serve a Savior,” and had planned to be in Washington state for shows this week.

However, due to the accident, all shows scheduled for the rest of September have been postponed until a later date, the representative told People.

Our prayers go out for the families of those affected by this tragedy.

