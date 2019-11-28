Mom Reportedly Suffers Heart Attack After Son Struggles to Correctly Answer Math Problem

A mom in China recently became so irate over her son’s homework that she suffered a heart attack, according to reports from several Asian media outlets.

Many parents often try to take an active role in their children’s education, but one mother in Hubei, China, apparently took her devotion to her son’s math lesson just a tad too far.

The 36-year-old, referred to as Wang in the Chinese outlet “Sin Chew Daily,” was reportedly trying to help her third-grade son with his math homework when the pair stumbled upon a particularly challenging question.

Wang attempted to explain the problem, working through the mathematical principles multiple times, with the hopes that her son would understand.

However, the third-grader reportedly failed to figure out the correct answer each and every time she explained, frustrating his mother until she began to experience shortness of breath and pains in her chest.

“I explained it to him many times but he still couldn’t get it,” she told reporters in Mandarin, according to AsiaOne.

“I was so angry that I could explode,” she added. “Suddenly my heart was palpitating and I couldn’t breathe properly.”

Wang called her husband and was rushed to the hospital for treatment, according to Sin Chew Daily.

Upon her arrival at the medical facility, she was reportedly drenched in sweat and in need of immediate attention.

Doctor Yang Xiaoxue, a physician at Xinhua Hospital, quickly diagnosed Wang with myocardial infarction, confirming that she was indeed suffering from a heart attack.

He speculated that, while a poor diet likely played a part in the incident, stress was also a factor.

“She caught it in time,” he told reporters, according to AsiaOne.

But had Wang waited even slightly longer before she sought treatment, she could have easily died, he added.

“If there had been any delay, she could have suffered from heart failure.”

After she recovered, Wang told reporters that she often becomes frustrated with her son while helping him with his lessons. However, she never expected to be in any danger as a result of the ensuing stress, according to Sin Chew Daily.

A Hong Kong-based psychologist, Florence Huang, told AsiaOne that parents should be mindful of their emotions concerning school work, not only for the sake of their own health but also out of consideration for how their attitudes may impact their children.

“When this state of experiencing anger and aggression at home is prolonged, the children’s self-esteem may be affected, leading to self-blame and feelings of shame, humiliation and helplessness,” Huan said, according to AsiaOne.

