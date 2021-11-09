One of George Washington's Estates Just Sold for $50 Million in Unprecedented Sale

Someone just landed a significant piece of American history after an unprecedented sale of property that once belonged to George Washington.

The River View estate — so named for its unparalleled views of the Potomac River — is part of Washington’s Mount Vernon estate, Mansion Global reported.

While the land certainly was owned by the first president, the house was definitely not — it was constructed in 2014.

The 16,000-square-foot house is set on 16.5 acres and boasts breathtaking views of the river from nearly every room.







The mansion has seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, a theater, a library, an indoor pool and spa, and a fitness center.

The outside is no less extravagant, with a dock, a number of gardens and meticulous landscaping. The estate also has a three-room guest house and a carriage house with a studio apartment.







River View is on a 1,800-acre parcel of land that Washington bought in 1760 for a mere £1,210 — about $340,000 today.

Washington left the estate to his personal secretary and his secretary’s wife, a niece of Martha Washington.

In 2014, the most recent known owners — Robert Stevens, former chairman and chief executive of Lockheed Martin, and his wife Michelle — paid $18.6 million for the property.

The house was listed for $60 million in September 2020.

Though the estate sold for a cool $50 million, the new owners are not publicly known.

The price might not have been quite as high as the former owners had hoped, but it’s still the most expensive residential sale in the history of Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.







“It’s the largest privately owned parcel of the original Mount Vernon estate,” realtor Heather Corey said. “It’s located on one of the best aspects along the Potomac River.”

“That it was owned by George Washington and in the Washington family for a long time is a big deal. … It’s 10 miles from the capital, but it feels like you’re 200 miles away.”

