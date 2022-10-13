Op-Ed: There Is a Crisis in America - Remember the Case of the Missing Trailer Full of Ballots?

As we head into the midterm elections, there is a crisis in America: Millions of Americans have lost faith in the integrity of our elections.

To regain their trust, honest election administrators are vitally important, but that is not enough. There must also be transparency. This story may be a perfect example.

Have you heard about the trailer allegedly disappearing with hundreds of thousands of ballots?

Jesse Morgan, who drove tractor-trailer rigs for the U.S. Postal Service, claims that he took hundreds of thousands of completed ballots from New York state to Pennsylvania, was given strange instructions by postal authorities, and then his truck disappeared — with the ballots.

The strangest part is that we still don’t know what happened to the trailer and ballots two years later.

On Dec. 1, 2020, Morgan told his story at an Arlington, Virginia, news conference hosted by The Amistad Project:

“On Oct. 21, when I arrived for my usual route in Bethpage, New York, an expediter [said], ‘Hey, you have ballots today. … Someone really wanted their ballot to count.’” [Morgan saw 24 large trays of ballots called “gaylords,” containing as many as 288,000 completed ballots, in his estimation.]

“At Bethpage, I was first loaded with two tall gaylords bound for Lancaster. … The remainder of the truck was loaded with complete ballots bound for Harrisburg. I then drove to Harrisburg with the ballots.”

“I wasn’t allowed to off-load.”

“After waiting six hours, I went inside to figure out what’s going on. I was told to wait for the transportation supervisor.”

“Sixteen months I’ve been doing this. I haven’t ever talked to the transportation supervisor for United States Postal Service.”

“[The supervisor] told me to drive to Lancaster without being unloaded in Harrisburg. This made no sense to me.” [Perhaps it made no sense to Morgan because the Harrisburg load was put in the truck after the Lancaster load. Would it be blocking the Lancaster load?]

“A ticket is always provided to a driver … that proves you were there.”

“I wanted my late slip, too, because I wanted to be paid for sitting in that yard for six hours.”

“The transportation supervisor refused to give me a ticket and told me to leave. I then demanded he give me a late slip. … He refused to give me that, too.”

“He was kind of rude and wouldn’t explain anything to me. He just told me to go Lancaster.”

“I then drove to Lancaster, unhooked my trailer in its normal place and then drove my truck to where I always park it in a nearby lot.”

“The next day it just got weirder. … I went to hook up to my trailer and my trailer was gone.”

“What happened on Oct. 21 was a series of unusual events that cannot be a coincidence. I know I saw ballots with the return addresses filled out — thousands of them, thousands — loaded onto my trailer in New York and headed for Pennsylvania.”

“But as things became weirder, I got to thinking and wondered why I was driving complete ballots from New York to Pennsylvania. I didn’t know why, so I decided to speak up. And that’s what I’m doing today.”

When the story broke, establishment media fact-checkers pointed out that every ballot in Pennsylvania is matched to a voter, so it would be impossible to have thousands of illegal ballots in the system.

Although every ballot in Pennsylvania is supposed to be matched to a voter (in something called the SURE system), the books weren’t balanced. Or, in the parlance of detective Mike Hammer, “the books were cooked.”

You see, this missing truck story meshes perfectly with another unexplained phenomenon: Pennsylvania could not identify a voter for each ballot cast. It couldn’t do it then, and it can’t do it now.

When the election was certified, there were about 202,000 more ballots than voters in the Commonwealth. For that reason, the election certification was arguably illegal under Pennsylvania law. It is also the reason Republicans balked at certifying the Commonwealth’s presidential election vote.

Since the election, additional voters have been found, and the 202,000 number has been whittled down somewhat. However, the remaining excess of ballots is still a huge number, and it appears to exceed President Joe Biden’s winning margin.

Using a right-to-know request, I tried to obtain a reconciliation of the number of ballots to voters, but the answer I received was non-responsive.

Where is the Jesse Morgan case today?

In a September 2021 interview, The Amistad Project founder Phill Kline said that he found Morgan to be credible based on his own preliminary investigation. Kline still doesn’t know what happened to the trailer and ballots, and he continues to investigate.

In April, a Pennsylvania attorney, Tom King, claimed he had been involved in the case and had attempted to get information released:

“I was involved in that case and we worked directly with the U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain, who is now a candidate for governor. … We got the truck driver over to the FBI offices in D.C. and to date we have met nothing but resistance from the postal authorities to release the report done by the postal police and the FBI. We’re close to getting it but that’s still unresolved.”

King says he is still in touch with Morgan, who reports that postal authorities and the FBI have yet to even interview certain people about this incident. Have patience, Jesse — it’s only been two years!

As for transparency, it may take a while to find out what happened. I made a Freedom of Information Act request of the U.S. Postal Service, but my request was denied because releasing this information “could expose witnesses, victims, subjects, and law enforcement personnel to harassment and intimidation.”

Perhaps Rod Serling knows where we might find the missing trailer… and the ballots.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

