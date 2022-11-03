Op-Ed: NAACP Denies Elections in Ridiculous Case Against 'Racist' Voter ID Law

I have often wondered how voter ID could be racist.

I mean, you have to have an ID to drive a car, purchase cigarettes or liquor, rent or attend some movies, obtain food stamps, sign up for Medicare, and do just a whole lot of things. One of my daughters, who does not have a driver’s license and does not drive, has an ID provided by the license bureau. So how in the world could requiring an ID to vote be some type of racial discrimination?

The battle for voter ID has been raging in North Carolina since at least 2013. In fact, North Carolina voters approved a constitutional amendment for voter ID in 2018, but the battle has continued to rage.

Arguments for voiding the amendment, driven by partisan tensions and the NAACP, reached the state Supreme Court, which opened the door to blocking the amendment that was voted on by the people.

In response, North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore, a Republican, decried the state Supreme Court’s actions as a “judicial coup.”

“This party-line ruling is in direct contradiction to the rule of law and the will of the voters,” Moore said in a statement. “The people of North Carolina will not stand for the blatant judicial activism and misconduct that has seized our state’s highest court, and neither will I.”

During my research, I found a concerning sideline that the Justice Department attorney handling voter integrity in North Carolina has likely illegally voted.

With all this mess, I still did not understand how voter ID could possibly be racist. Then I read a Business Insider article about the North Carolina voter ID law. What the article brings forward is truly amazing, for it reveals that the basis for the NAACP case claiming voter ID is racist… has nothing to do with voter ID.

The NAACP states that the North Carolina General Assembly in 2018 was composed of a “substantial number” of legislators who supposedly were elected from “racially gerrymandered” districts. This obviously makes the voter ID law racially biased. The racial claim has nothing to do with the merits of the law, but is made by liberals denying the election of the Republicans who wrote it.

Could the NAACP and Supreme Court of North Carolina consist of a bunch of election deniers?

I have a great idea. Why don’t we lay stupidity aside for a moment, use some common sense concerning election integrity, and base the acceptance or rejection of election law on the merit of the law itself, especially when that law was voted on by the people of the state of North Carolina? Then let’s let every legal voter vote once, let’s correctly count their votes, and let’s consequently stop one of the potentials for cheating.

The only ones who would fight against voter ID are the ones who have already decided they cannot win… unless they cheat.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

