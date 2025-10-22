Op-Ed: Who Really Runs Washington?

Declassifications under President Trump aren’t chaos — they’re the deep state’s demolition, paving the way for a truth movement that’s finally seeing daylight after years in the shadows.

The establishment narrative is set: American democracy teeters on authoritarianism’s edge, and a vindictive president weaponizes law enforcement against his enemies.

But peel back the panic, and this isn’t apocalypse — it’s archaeology.

President Trump’s declassification torrent since Jan. 20, 2025, is systematically unearthing a self-preserving bureaucracy that weaponized federal power for decades. The turmoil gripping Washington? That’s the deep state’s foundations cracking under sunlight — a great awakening where yesterday’s “conspiracy theories” become today’s documented facts.

President Trump signed an executive order revoking security clearances for 51 former intelligence officials who signed the October 2020 letter branding Hunter Biden’s laptop “Russian disinformation.” These weren’t junior analysts — these were the intelligence community’s elite lending credentials to election interference while maintaining taxpayer-funded access to America’s secrets.

By Jan. 23, another order demanded full declassification plans for the JFK, RFK, and MLK assassination files. What emerged shocked even skeptics: The FBI had hidden 2,182 JFK records from the 1992 Assassination Records Review Board — documents that should have been released decades ago, buried through administrative sleight-of-hand.

When Tulsi Gabbard was confirmed as Director of National Intelligence on Feb. 12, the intelligence community’s old guard knew their protection racket faced existential threat. By Aug. 19, Gabbard had revoked security clearances for 37 current and former officials, including senior CIA Russia analysts who’d crafted the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment that launched years of Trump-Russia investigations.

But her most devastating move came with declassifying the House Intelligence Committee’s earlier assessments of that 2017 Russia report. The documents revealed what whistleblowers claimed for years: Senior Obama-era officials like James Clapper privately dismissed the Steele dossier as unreliable garbage — then shoehorned it into the Intelligence Community Assessment anyway, explicitly to cripple President Trump’s incoming presidency.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe delivered his own bombshell in October 2025. An eight-page intelligence report from 2015 detailed Ukrainian officials’ frustration with American “double-standards” — specifically, how the Obama administration lectured Kiev about corruption while the vice president’s son collected board fees from Burisma Holdings, a company Ukrainian prosecutors considered corrupt.

The report met every internal threshold for distribution to policymakers. It never reached them. Biden’s vice presidential office blocked dissemination through a rare NSA channel — documented in a Feb. 10, 2016, email where a DNI official wrote the VP “would strongly prefer the report not/not [sic] be disseminated.”

This wasn’t protecting sources and methods. It was protecting Hunter.

On Sept. 25, a federal grand jury indicted former FBI Director James Comey on charges of obstruction of a congressional proceeding and making false statements — both felonies carrying up to five years in prison. The charges stem from Comey’s Sept. 30, 2020, testimony where he denied authorizing FBI officials to serve as anonymous sources for media leaks about the Russia investigation.

The week leading to indictment exposed the rot. U.S. Attorney Erik Siebert was forced out after refusing White House pressure. Days later, Lindsey Halligan — President Trump’s former personal attorney with zero prosecutorial experience — was installed as interim U.S. Attorney. With the statute of limitations set to expire, Halligan stood alone before a grand jury. Career prosecutors refused to participate — an unprecedented protest.

Attorney General Pam Bondi was blunt: The Comey charges represented the “opening shot” in dismantling “a decade of Democratic and deep-state antics.”

When FBI Director Kash Patel uncovered “Arctic Frost” records in October 2025, the scale of political surveillance shocked even hardened cynics. Arctic Frost, opened in April 2022 as an “election law” investigation, metastasized into a sweeping dragnet targeting 92 Republican entities — the RNC, Republican Governors Association, Turning Point USA, individual senators, congressmen, donors, and activists.

Most shocking: The FBI obtained call records for nine Republican lawmakers’ personal cell phones during Jan. 4-7, 2021 — the days surrounding the Capitol riot. The senators whose private communications were tracked included Lindsey Graham, Josh Hawley, Ron Johnson, and Marsha Blackburn.

These weren’t peripheral figures under investigation. These were United States senators exercising constitutional duties to debate election certification — duties Democrats had exercised without FBI surveillance after 2000, 2004, and 2016.

When Sen. Chuck Grassley demanded preservation of related cell phone location data, AT&T’s records were “corrupted.” The data — which could identify who was near the Capitol, who planted pipe bombs — vanished.

Grassley’s assessment: “Arctic Frost and related weaponization by federal law enforcement under Biden was arguably worse than Watergate.”

Step back from individual revelations and the pattern crystallizes: A permanent Washington establishment constructed a self-protecting system that placed institutional preservation above constitutional constraints.

The Russia ICA: Intelligence officials knew the Steele dossier was garbage. They included it anyway to damage an incoming president.

The Ukraine Block: Biden’s office buried intelligence about his son’s corrupt antics, prioritizing family protection over policy clarity.

Arctic Frost: The FBI surveilled Republican lawmakers and organizations under law enforcement cover.

The Comey Protection: An FBI Director who leaked classified information and lied to Congress faced no accountability — until the outsider returned to power.

The establishment wants Americans to believe we’re watching democracy die. It’s a masquerade. Dress up corruption as expertise, weaponization as professionalism, and accountability as authoritarianism.

But each declassified document reveals another lie. Each indictment asks why justice was delayed for so long. Each forced resignation exposes another compromised official.

The sky isn’t falling — the rotten ceiling is collapsing. The chaos isn’t President Trump’s tyranny — it’s the deep state’s death rattle.

For years, a permanent government believed itself untouchable. Now, finally, the reckoning. And for those who spent years telling truth-seekers to sit down and shut up — the answer is clear: We were right.

The storm isn’t coming. The storm is here.

Melissa Hallman More Biographical Information Recent Posts Contact Melissa Hallman is a conservative commentator and Substack author at The Daily Dots, where she connects the dots on political corruption, deep-state exposes, and Trump's accountability push. Follow her on X @dotconnectinga for daily truth threads. Op-Ed: Who Really Runs Washington? See more...

