Op-Ed: UN Climate Conference Revealed True Motivation of Climate Activists - It's All About the Money

“For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil.” — Saul of Tarsus, tentmaker and traveling evangelist, first century A.D.

Climate activists, climate justice warriors, climate envoys, vegans, politicians, global investment firms, United Nations personnel, corporate interests and just about everyone else with a stake in the fraudulent man-made global warming hypothesis met in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, for COP27 on Nov. 6 to 18.

The UN Conference of the Parties did not meet in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Chad, Haiti, Kenya, Malawi, Pakistan or some other location that the UN has designated as having suffered the effects of “climate change” — the new term to describe man-made global warming. Apparently, the Egyptian resort town was more conducive to the heavy lifting that faced the attendees: trying to agree on how to separate wealthy nations from their loose change. Al Gore and John Kerry were front and center in these efforts.

In 2021, COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, focused on establishing targets to reduce the CO2 emissions of member parties to limit the increase in the average temperature of the Earth to less than 1.5 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels. No longer is the issue man-made global warming. Know why? There has been none.

Now it is about the effects of “climate change.” According to the UN, climate change has caused floods, droughts, rising sea levels, extinctions of species, food scarcity, increased health risks, reduced GDP growth, poverty and displacement, and just about every other ailment known to man in Third World countries! Antonio Guterres, secretary-general of the UN, said in his opening address to the delegates, “We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot still on the accelerator.”

The challenge for COP27 delegates was straightforward: How do we best monetize the climate change hysteria?

The most important issue was how to compensate nations hit hardest by “irreversible climate impacts” with a mechanism known as “loss and damage funding.” Second, the challenge was how to get developed nations to deliver on promises of financing to help “vulnerable” countries adapt to climate change and move away from fossil fuels as they grow. The term to describe this scheme is “mitigation efforts.”

Guterres closed the climate conference with the following statement to attendees:

“COP27 took place not far from Mount Sinai, a site that is central to many faiths and to the story of Moses, or Musa. It’s fitting. Climate chaos is a crisis of biblical proportions. The signs are everywhere. Instead of a burning bush, we face a burning planet. From the beginning, this conference has been driven by two overriding themes: justice and ambition. Justice for those on the frontlines who did so little to cause the crisis — including the victims of the recent floods in Pakistan that inundated one-third of the country. [Official estimates place the flooded area at 7 percent of Pakistan.] Ambition to keep the 1.5-degree limit alive and pull humanity back from the climate cliff. … To have any hope of keeping to 1.5, we need to massively invest in renewables and end our addiction to fossil fuels.”

I should point out that the Earth is not in thermal equilibrium at any point in time and space and has no average temperature. It is a figment of the climate scientist’s imagination conjured up in an effort to prove a false hypothesis.

I am not sure about the justice part, but the ambition was clearly on display. COP27 ended with the development of a document known as the Sharm El-Sheikh Implementation Plan. It states that “a global transformation to a low-carbon economy is expected to require investments of at least USD 4-6 trillion a year. Delivering such funding will require a swift and comprehensive transformation of the financial system and its structures and processes, engaging governments, central banks, commercial banks, institutional investors and other financial actors.”

Third World countries will be the recipients of this largess. Who will foot the bill? The EU can’t; it is woke but broke. The EU will be battling the inflation caused by the loss of Russian gas for quite a while. That leaves the U.S. holding the bag. Guess who will manage the money that will be donated to “green” energy funds? Global investment firms like BlackRock, Vanguard and Generation Investment Management, owned by Al Gore.

In my book, “Global Warming: The Great Deception – The Triumph of Dollars and Politics Over Science and Why You Should Care,” I cite published, peer-reviewed scientific research, employing the first principles of the relevant scientific fields of thermodynamics, quantum mechanics, atmospheric physics and spectroscopy to prove that CO2 does not cause global warming. I use publicly available data from the world’s temperature databases to prove that there has been no significant global warming of the Earth’s atmosphere, oceans or land mass, thereby falsifying the hypothesis.

I use publicly available information to demonstrate that the motivation of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, certain world politicians and global investment firms is to gain financially by promoting the fraudulent hypothesis.

It is all about the money, and COP27 has proved my case.

