Op-Ed: What I Wish I Could Have Told Miss USA in the Midst of Her Storm

Former Miss USA winner and “Extra” correspondent Cheslie Kryst, 30, died in Manhattan on Sunday morning. Tragically, she jumped from a 60-story building where she had an apartment on the ninth floor.

Kryst penned an essay last year reflecting on the pressures of getting older, the need to succeed and her battle with online trolls who criticized her appearance.

“I discovered that the world’s most important question, especially when asked repeatedly and answered frankly, is: why?” Kryst wrote. “Why work so hard to capture the dreams I’ve been taught by society to want when I continue to only find emptiness?”

Turn on the news, log in to any social media platform, and you will quickly see there is a deficit of encouragement in our country. Since the coronavirus pandemic began, suicide rates in young people have more than doubled. A recent study found 43 percent of millennials and Gen Zers report being “very concerned” about their mental health. Many young people feel lonely and disconnected from one another.

No matter your age, we all need encouragement. It may be America’s greatest need today.

The ultimate fulfillment of that need is Christ. Whatever you are going through right now, you are going to get through it with Jesus by your side. This reality is just as true for you as it was for Jesus’ disciples. One day, they were on the Sea of Galilee and a massive storm hit. The disciples began to panic, but there was no need.

Why? Because at the start of their journey, Jesus said, “Let’s go over to the other side.” He did not say, “Let’s go to the middle of the Sea of Galilee and drown together.” I doubt he would have had many passengers on that boat if he had said that. Instead, he said, “Let’s go to the other side.” That meant they were going to make it.

Jesus did not promise calm seas, but he did promise a safe arrival.

If you are a Christian, you have a promise from God that you will go to heaven when you die. We will get to the “other side.” We will one day land safely on heavenly shores. Even in our life here on earth, chances are you will get through whatever problem, conflict or hardship you face. Statistically, most of what we worry about never happens. But when it does, God promises to be with us.

If you have a hard time believing Christ is with you and carrying you to your destination, keep these Scriptures on hand:

You may say, “I am a failure. I can never change.” But Scripture says, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me” (Philippians 4:13).

You may fear the future. But God says, “Be strong and courageous. Do not fear or be in dread … for it is the Lord your God who goes with you. He will not leave you or forsake you” (Deuteronomy 31:6).

You may think you can’t face one more day of your current trials. The Apostle Paul shares, “Three times I pleaded with the Lord about this [thorn], that it should leave me. But he said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness’” (2 Corinthians 12:8-9).

When you feel like your future is hopeless, remember the Psalms: “For in You, O LORD, I hope; You will hear, O Lord my God” (Psalm 38:15). “I am counting on the LORD; yes, I am counting on him. I have put my hope in his word” (Psalm 130:5).

My answer to Cheslie Kryst’s existential question is this: Society does not have the answers to fill the emptiness we are all born with. That can only be filled by a relationship with God.

If you have considered taking your life, let me close with these words:

You are loved by God and so many others. You are wanted, you are needed, and your life matters. Call out to God and invite Jesus Christ into your life. He will help you weather whatever storm you are facing.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the national crisis hotline here.

