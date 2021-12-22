O'Reilly: Trump Is Running in 2024, Unless Jan. 6 Committee Takes Him 'Off the Board'

Conservative commentator Bill O’Reilly stated Donald Trump will run for president again in 2024, unless the findings of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion somehow take him out of play.

O’Reilly made the prediction while appearing last week on NewsNation’s “Dan Abrams Live.”

Abrams was pressing the outspoken former Fox News host on why he did not confront Trump during their four-stop “The History Tour” earlier this month about the former president’s argument the 2020 election was rigged.

“He’s entitled to his opinion, he doesn’t believe the election was honest. Obviously, history will go against him, this is The History Tour and I’m advancing the narrative. And the narrative is, he’s definitely going to run again unless there is an unforeseen circumstance,” O’Reilly said.

“That’s what the January 6 House Committee is all about. They want to take him off the board so he can’t run again. That’s what this is all about in the House,” he added.







Abrams kept pushing O’Reilly on why he wasn’t trying to counter Trump’s election fraud claims, but he responded the American people can decide.

If they don’t believe the 45th president or have a problem with him believing the 2020 election was rigged, “Then don’t vote for him,” O’Reilly responded.

That sounds about right.

And O’Reilly was right on the money when he said the Jan. 6 committee — formally known as the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol — is all about making Trump unelectable and — who knows? — maybe even ineligible to run in 2024.

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, a member of the committee, floated the idea last week of criminal charges for the former president, Washington Post senior political reporter Aaron Blake wrote in an “analysis” piece.

“Did Donald Trump, through action or inaction, corruptly seek to obstruct or impede Congress’s official proceeding to count electoral votes?” Cheney asked during a Dec. 13 hearing.

“These texts leave no doubt: the White House knew exactly what was happening at the Capitol. Members of Congress, the press, and others wrote to Mark Meadows as the attack was underway.”

-Vice Chair @RepLizCheney pic.twitter.com/HMoQhQ8nSK — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) December 14, 2021

Current Fox News host Mark Levin argued convincingly on his program “Life, Liberty & Levin” over the weekend that the Jan. 6 committee is all about covering House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s failures and trying to make Trump unelectable.

“We have a lot of problems in this country. One of them is something called the Jan. 6 committee. And the Jan. 6 committee, you can see that the propaganda, Democrat Party media, the propagandists at the White House, the propagandists that control Congress want to turn Jan. 6 into some kind of an event — an event to use against conservatives, against Donald Trump, against anyone who disagrees with them,” Levin said.

He highlighted the make-up of the committee, which includes no Republicans appointed by the minority. Republicans Cheney and her fellow Never Trumper GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois were both handpicked by Pelosi after she rejected Republicans chosen by their own party.

“That violates House rules,” Levin said.

Meanwhile, the seven Democrats who make up the rest of the nine-member committee are Pelosi loyalists, like Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff of California and Jamie Raskin of Maryland — all of whom played central roles in the House impeachments of Donald Trump.

So the Jan. 6 committee is really a third bite at the impeachment apple of sorts.

The central issue the Jan. 6 committee should be looking into, Levin contended, is why the Capitol was breached, but the members are not doing that.

“Why did [Pelosi] reject President Trump’s offer of 10,000 to 20,000 National Guardsmen? That’s all the president can do. There’s a separation of powers,” Levin said.

“It is a cover-up job because she can assure that all these loyalists and the two unhinged Republicans, the Never Trumpers, are never going to turn their sights on her and try and figure out why she didn’t call up more Capitol Police. She is in charge of the Capitol Police,” he added.

“Nancy Pelosi was in charge of protecting that building, and she failed. And yet we have a committee that’s looking into a so-called insurrection that has no interest in Nancy Pelosi’s testimony. They have no interest in Nancy Pelosi’s emails, text messages, correspondence of any kind, which is absolutely shameful.”

Levin concluded it was Pelosi, and not Trump, who was derelict in duty on Jan. 6.

Voters should see the Jan. 6 committee for what it is: A political weapon aimed at trying hurt Trump politically.

Americans should disregard its findings and vote based on Trump’s record of success.

