Rep. Luna's Update on JFK Files: Lone Gunman Theory Destroyed by Witness at Hospital - Rogue CIA Factions Also at Work

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida discussed evidence Wednesday that her congressional task force uncovered, undermining the theory that Lee Harvey Oswald was the lone gunman in the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

In February, the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee member announced the creation of a task force to conduct investigations into the assassinations of JFK, Robert F. Kennedy, and Dr. Martin Luther King.

At the time, she expressed doubt, based on what she had already seen, that Oswald acted alone, believing there had to be at least two shooters.

During an interview Wednesday with NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo, Luna said, “Not only do we have admissions from a witness that stated that, when Kennedy was brought to the hospital, that he was shot from both the front and the back, meaning there were multiple shooters, we also have, now, evidence that the CIA lied, undermined, and intentionally gave Congress false information,” she added.

Luna asserted, “This was probably one of the biggest breaks in the JFK assassination in the last 60 years. A lot of people will say that this is largely contributing to the mosaic that’s been put together, that the CIA did indeed engage in a cover-up.”

She noted the release earlier this month of information about a shadowy CIA officer named George Joannides, who went by the alias Howard Mark Gebler in 1963.

A Jan. 17, 1963, memo says that Joannides was ordered to assume the name of Howard Gebler. That contradicts past agency representations that Joannides was not the same person as “Howard,” the agency’s contact for the student group DRE, which opposed the regime of Cuban leader Fidel Castro, Axios reported.

Joannides was the deputy chief of the CIA’s Miami branch in charge of “all aspects of political action and psychological warfare,” which included supporting the anti-Castro student group.

“On Aug. 21 , 1963, Oswald debated DRE activists on local TV, providing more media attention to him as a communist. After the assassination, DRE’s newsletter identified Oswald as a pro-Castro communist, and the Miami Herald and Washington Post covered the story,” Axios said.

Luna provided more background information to Cuomo regarding the Joannides personnel file, which her task force reviewed.

The Joannides file revealed that Oswald was being observed by the CIA in the weeks leading up to the assassination of JFK, the lawmaker said.

She added that “Joannides was actually using a cover name, lied to Congress about it, and then was the go-between between the congressional investigations and the CIA. So he was intentionally stonewalling the investigations pertaining to the JFK assassination.”

Luna further revealed that, according to Joannides’ personnel file, he received an award from the CIA for his work “intentionally stonewalling” Congress during the assassination investigation.

She summarized regarding the CIA, saying, “So everything that we’ve had, basically the ability to research in the last couple of months, pertaining to JFK, does prove that the federal government — rogue factions within the CIA — engaged in a cover-up of the assassination.”

Luna also provided some other news, telling Cuomo, “We have obtained information that the previously hidden files that the KGB actually had on JFK will be released sometime in the fall time period for the American people to go through themselves.”

Oswald had defected to the Soviet Union in 1959, days after being discharged from the Marine Corps. He lived there until 1962 and returned to the U.S. with a Russian wife.

“What I’ve also been told is that, shortly after the assassination of Kennedy, actually at the funeral, the Russian government did hand over documents to the American government, and we were not able to obtain those documents in our request, so I do believe those documents were destroyed,” Luna said.

She explained that the new KGB documents to be released in the fall are separate and were obtained decades later from the Russian government.

In another twist, Luna said, “We actually have multiple witnesses that stated to the Warren Commission and different investigators that Lee Harvey Oswald was not seen at the [Texas School] Book Depository.” The Commission concluded that Oswald was the lone gunman, and that he shot JFK from behind from a sixth-floor window of the depository in Dallas.

“We have proof that the Warren Commission omitted evidence,” Luna said.

Many people had their doubts about the Warren Commission’s findings.

“Even Attorney General Robert Kennedy (JFK’s brother) is on record as saying the Warren Report was a ‘shoddy piece of craftsmanship,’ and three members of the commission expressed doubts about the single-bullet theory,” NBC News reported.

The House Select Committee on Assassinations concluded in a 1979 report that, based on the scientific evidence, it was probable that at least two gunmen fired at JFK.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is among those who believe the CIA was likely involved in his uncle’s murder, calling it a “coup d’état.”

Luna concluded, “So as you’re seeing, the ravel on who actually shot JFK and the whole story that was the official narrative has been blown to pieces within the last week.”

