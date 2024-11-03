An American pest-control giant has released its annual ranking of U.S. cities and there’s a connection being made that some politicians won’t like at all.

Orkin released 2024’s Top 50 Rattiest Cities List on Oct. 21, highlighting Chicago for a particular dishonor. This year marks one straight decade of the city’s position at the top of the ranking.

The company explained Chicago, like many big cities, is inherently hospitable to rats.

“Chicago’s abundance of alleys provides rodents with hidden havens, offering plenty of space to hide while feasting on trash,” Orkin’s news release announced.

“Rodents also love to burrow, finding shelter beneath subway tracks or around underground pipes. In these hidden spots, the rodent population can grow if left unchecked.”

While the spotlight is on Chicago, it’s the common denominator uniting the vast majority of the list that deserves the real attention.

Most of the cities on the list are headed by a mayor belonging to the Democratic Party.

Beyond that, many of those at the cities at the top of the list include the progressive “utopias” of San Francisco, California; Seattle, Washington; and Portland, Oregon.

It’s not only Democrats having trouble tackling the rodent scourge.

There are very few Republican-led cities on the list, notably Dallas, Texas; Miami, Florida; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and one of the cities — Honolulu, Hawaii, boasts an independent mayor.

While correlation does not equal causation, one political party’s dominance of the list is not going unnoticed by the public.

are we talking the politicians again? — Wood Fire Enjoyer (@nodoomforyou) October 30, 2024

Wow, with all the dirty rats in D.C. I figured it would have been number one on this list… — Jason@jasonsemerau (@jasonsemerau) October 23, 2024

I think DC is number 1 — ⚜️ (@Cie2Believe) October 23, 2024

Orkin explained how its ranking was determined, and it has nothing to do with politics.

“This year’s data was collected by tracking new residential rodent treatments from September 1, 2023, to August 31, 2024,” the company wrote.

“This data helps Orkin better understand how likely homeowners in each city are to have a rodent problem.”

