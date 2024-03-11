Share
Oscars Organizers Slammed for 'Most Horrible In Memoriam Ever'

 By Warner Todd Huston  March 11, 2024 at 9:24am
Each year the Academy Awards show debuts a video compilation of those members of the industry who passed away the previous year.

And while these videos have often been the subject of complaints, this year’s edition was particularly panned.

The problem was less with the presentation seen by those comfortably seated inside the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard, and more with the one shown to those at home watching the memorial video on their TVs and other screens.

Writer and X user Laura Tremaine summed it up well, saying that people watching from home had a difficult time reading the names of those who had passed.

“I am infuriated by this In Memoriam. it should be a full screen for the viewers, without distraction from the stage. this is a disgrace. if my loved one were in this, I would be so sad at how this is handled.”

The ending of the memorial video also angered many viewers. It seemed that some who died late in the year just had their name listed among dozens of others for a short few seconds onscreen.

Did you watch the Oscars?

As one X user wrote, “Oscars In Memoriam was such a mess… how do you disrespect all these people at the end by just having a wall of names that barely stays up for 10 seconds?”

Another X user, Hal Corley, insisted that the dancers on stage were a silly addition to the in-theater presentation of the memoriam video.

“Please stop fronting the in memoriam tribute with contemporary dancers. These busy tableaux of writhing figures upstage the sadly departed and turn modern dance into kitsch; neither the dead nor the living are served,” he wrote.

An X user named Jean Bolduc was shocked that they threw actor Burty Young’s name into the long list at the end instead of showing his face. After all, Young was an Oscar nominee.

Others piled on.

As soon as the segment was aired, social media sites filled up quickly with those complaining that the dancing was a bad touch and that viewers at home could not read the names of those who passed during the photo segments — much less the compilation of names at the end.

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
