Gwyneth Paltrow Takes Vulgar Shot at Bill Clinton Over His Behavior During Movie Screening

Sean Evans, host of “Hot Ones,” in which he interviews celebrities as they eat chicken wings, each of which is spicier than the last, had apparently heard a story about former President Bill Clinton’s not-so-presidential behavior during the White House screening of the 1996 film “Emma.”

Evans got his chance to confirm what he’d heard when he interviewed the film’s star, Gwyneth Paltrow, while she “enjoyed” a wing flavored with Cantina Royale’s Bourbon Maple Reaper hot sauce, which comes in at a respectable 73,000 on the Scoville Scale, which measure the level of capsaicin content in chili peppers.

“Is it true the Bill Clinton passed out asleep during a White House screening of Emma?” Evans asked.

Paltrow laughed at the question, and then pointed at Evans for emphasis.

“True,” she said.

“He was snoring right in front of me,” she explained. “I was like, ‘Wow, I guess this is gonna be a real hit movie.’

“But it was!” she added. “So f*** you, Bill Clinton.”

Because of the vulgarity, we’re not going to embed the video in this article, but interested readers who don’t mind the uncensored language can find it here.

“Emma,” which was based fairly closely on the 1815 Jane Austen novel of the same title, did relatively well at the box office, although its revenue pales in comparison to the huge blockbuster films on which Hollywood has focused more recently.

Are you a fan of Gwyneth Paltrow's work? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The film cost an estimated $7 million to produce, Variety noted when it came out, and grossed nearly $40 million worldwide.

It also received two Oscar nominations, winning in the “Best Original Musical or Comedy Score” category, as well as other nominations and awards from organizations such as the Writers Guild of America and the London Film Critics Circle.

Clinton’s snoring wasn’t the only revelation from Paltrow during the interview.

She also confirmed to Evans that Keifer Sutherland, star of such hits as “24,” “Designated Survivor” and “Rabbit Hole,” babysat for her when she was young.

Sutherland is about six years older than Sutherland.

“Fact,” she said in response to the question. “Isn’t that cool?

“I was at the Williamstown Theatre Festival where my mom was doing plays, and he was an apprentice,” she explained. “And he babysat me and my brother.”

“And he was awesome,” she added.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.